Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Observe Substantial Growth , Projected to Hit USD 1.4 Billion by 2030

Fetal bovine serum market valued at $796.25 million in 2020, and projected to reach $1,375.53 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 5.4 %

• Current Market Size: USD 796.25 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 - 2030

• Base Year: 2021

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) refers to the liquid component obtained from the clotted blood of unborn calves. It is rich in crucial nutrients and macromolecules that are vital for supporting cell growth. In addition, FBS contains a diverse array of small molecules such as amino acids, sugars, lipids, and hormones. Its widespread utilization in biotechnological research encompasses areas such as cancer research, the advancement of biopharmaceuticals, the development of vaccines for both human and animal applications, and various other research endeavors.

𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Biopharmaceuticals

Human and Animal Vaccine

Others (IVF and IVD)

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic Institutes

Others (Research labs, Diagnostic labs, CRO, CMO and IVF centers)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Bio-Techne

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

Atlas Biologicals

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fetal bovine serum market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers fetal bovine serum market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global fetal bovine serum market growth.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

