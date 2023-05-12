Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share, Report, Trends And Opportunity Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Urinary Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Urinary Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the urinary drainage bags market size is predicted to reach $2.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the urinary drainage bags market is due to rising prevalence of urologic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the urinary drainage bags market include Convatec Group, Cardinal Health Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast A/S, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segments
• By Product: Large Bags, Leg Bags
• By Usage: Reusable, Disposable
• By Capacity: 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml
• By End-Use: Hospital, Clinics, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Urine drainage bags are external urine collection bags to collect urine that have been evacuated from the bladder using a catheter or sheath inserted into the patient's bladder. It is typically used in patients or people who have urine incontinence (leakage), urinary retention (inability to urinate), surgery that necessitates the use of a catheter, or another health concern.
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business