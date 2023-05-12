Europe Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Europe Bone Cement Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Europe Bone Cement Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Europe bone cement market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, application, end use, and major countries.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 209.82 million
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.7%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 292.55 million
The increasing prevalence of skeletal fractures, accidents, and injuries across Europe is driving the demand for bone cement. In addition, the increasing awareness about healthcare, rising standards of living across the emerging economies, and enhancements in diagnostics and treatment facilities across the continent are further fuelling the Europe bone cement market growth.
Growing geriatric population, coupled with the escalation in associated orthopaedic injuries, and favourable reimbursement policies of governments in the region, are some of the factors heightening the usage of bone cement across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and various other healthcare units. Economic growth and expansion of treatment facilities across strong economies such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, among others, is invigorating the Europe bone cement market expansion.
Bone cement is safe and reliable for use in various treatments due to which the market is likely to gain traction in the forecast period. Moreover, the strong foothold of major market players in the region is expected to aid the market in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for calcium phosphate cement (CPC) is anticipated to generate a higher revenue for the market.
Europe Bone Cement Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bone cement is defined as medical component which acts as a filler or fixing agent of broken or torn artificial joints. This type of cement fills up the free space between a prosthesis and helps in the recovery of mobility. Bone cement can be used in case of a fracture or a musculoskeletal concussion, among other cases.
Based on product, the market is segmented into:
• Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)
• Glass Polyalkenoate Cement
• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement
By application, the market is classified into:
• Kyphoplasty
• Arthroplasty
• Vertebroplasty
On the basis of end use, the market is divided into:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Clinics
Based on country, the market is categorised into:
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
Europe Bone Cement Market Trends
The key trends in the Europe bone cement market include the growing innovations and investments by companies across the continent aimed towards providing a wide range of high-quality bone cements and accessories. In addition, the growing investments towards developing minimally invasive orthopaedic and musculoskeletal treatment procedures are further fuelling the market growth.
Increasing demand for bone cement, to facilitate kyphoplasty procedure, is another crucial trend in the Europe bone cement market. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in awareness regarding treatments that utilise bone cement and growing incorporation in healthcare centres are expected to provide impetus to the market. Technological advancements in MedTech products, aimed towards improving the speed, efficiency, and durability of bone cement are further fuelling the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Europe bone cement market report are:
• Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Depuy Synthes)
• Stryker Corporation
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
• Smith & Nephew plc
• Medtronic plc
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Heraeus Medical LLC
• Teknimed
• LABORATORIOS SL S.A.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
