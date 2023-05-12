Citi LIBOR Transition Update

Outstanding US Law-Governed Citi-Issued USD LIBOR CMS Instruments Planned to be Calculated Pursuant to Fallback Provisions after June 30, 2023

On November 14, 2022, ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA"), the publisher of the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate, announced that it intends to cease publication of all ICE Swap Rate settings based on USD LIBOR after June 30, 2023 (the "Cessation Date"). This announcement follows the announcement by the UK Financial Conduct Authority on March 5, 2021, that all USD LIBOR settings will either cease or no longer be representative after the Cessation Date. The USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is also referred to as a constant maturity swap (or "CMS") rate, and in this press release is referred to as the "USD LIBOR CMS Rate".

Citigroup Inc. and certain of its consolidated subsidiaries have issued debt securities, certificates of deposit, preferred stock, asset-backed securities and trust preferred securities that:

use the USD LIBOR CMS Rate as a benchmark (i.e., as a reference for calculating or determining one or more valuations, payments or other measurements), will not mature before the Cessation Date and are governed by U.S. law or the law of a U.S. state ("Legacy CMS Instruments").

Citi is issuing this press release to provide notice that, after the Cessation Date, it expects that calculations referencing the USD LIBOR CMS Rate in the Legacy CMS Instruments will no longer be calculated by reference to the USD LIBOR CMS Rate, but instead will be calculated pursuant to the applicable fallback provisions described below.

Legacy CMS Instruments

Each Legacy CMS Instrument in scope of this press release falls into one of the following categories. Please refer to the corresponding annex for a list of the Legacy CMS Instruments covered by this press release.

1. Initial fallback to dealer quotations

Annex 1 lists Legacy CMS Instruments containing fallback provisions that provide that, if the relevant USD LIBOR CMS Rate is not published on any day on which the rate is required, the calculation agent will determine the rate on the basis of quotations provided to the calculation agent by leading swap dealers in the New York City interbank market for the fixed leg of a fixed-for-floating USD interest rate swap transaction, where the floating leg is based on USD LIBOR (as set forth in more detail in the terms of these Legacy CMS Instruments). Under the terms of these Legacy CMS Instruments, if the calculation agent is unable to obtain a sufficient number of such quotations, then the relevant USD LIBOR CMS Rate will be determined by the calculation agent in good faith and using its reasonable judgment.

As it is expected that the USD LIBOR CMS Rate will not be published following the Cessation Date, the calculation agent intends following the Cessation Date to request quotations for USD interest rate swap transactions referencing USD LIBOR, as described above. If the calculation agent is able to obtain a sufficient number of such quotations (as set forth in the terms of these Legacy CMS Instruments), then calculations based on the USD LIBOR CMS Rate in these Legacy CMS Instruments will be calculated instead by reference to such quotations.

In light of the fact that USD LIBOR is expected to cease or no longer be representative after the Cessation Date, it is currently uncertain whether it will be possible to obtain quotations for USD interest rate swap transactions referencing USD LIBOR (as set forth in more detail in the terms of these Legacy CMS Instruments) after the Cessation Date. In the event that the calculation agent is unable to obtain a sufficient number of such quotations after the Cessation Date, the calculation agent may decide not to request quotations indefinitely, as to do so would serve no purpose. If a sufficient number of quotations are not available on any date of determination for any Legacy CMS Instrument or if the calculation agent has determined prior to such date of determination that it is futile to continue requesting such quotations, the calculation agent intends to follow the approach adopted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association ("ISDA") for the swaps market and determine the relevant USD LIBOR CMS Rate in accordance with the fallback provisions set forth in Annex 3. Broadly, these fallback provisions consist of using the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate ("SOFR ISR"), adding the ISDA fallback spread adjustment and applying technical adjustments to account for differences in payment frequency and day count conventions between USD LIBOR swaps and SOFR swaps. IBA has announced that it intends to publish a rate calculated in this manner starting on July 3, 2023.

2. Initial fallback to calculation agent selection of alternative rate

Annex 2 lists Legacy CMS Instruments containing fallback provisions that provide that, if the calculation and publication of the relevant USD LIBOR CMS Rate is permanently canceled, then the calculation agent may replace that USD LIBOR CMS Rate with an alternative rate that it determines, in its sole discretion, represents the same or a substantially similar measure or benchmark as that USD LIBOR CMS Rate. For these Legacy CMS Instruments, the calculation agent intends, for all calculations made after the Cessation Date, to replace the relevant USD LIBOR CMS Rate with a fallback rate calculated in accordance with Annex 3.

This press release applies only to the Legacy CMS Instruments listed on one of the annexes 1 or 2.

The applicable issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for certain of the securities to which this communication relates. Before investing, any investor should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and such securities. Any investor may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any investor can request these documents from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com.

Annex 1

Legacy CMS Instruments with Initial Fallback to Dealer Quotations

Issuer: Citigroup Inc.

CUSIP

1730T0T58 17298CDA3 1730T02P3 1730T3AU7 1730T07K9 1730T3AV5 1730T0KZ1 1730T3AW3 1730T0HV4 17298C3F3 1730T0HN2 17298C3Y2 1730T0JN0 17298C6K9 1730T0E21 1730T0RN1 1730T0E96 1730T0SM2 1730T0G78 1730T0TK5 1730T0K32 1730T0TQ2 1730T0L31 1730T0TT6 1730T0L64 1730T0TZ2 1730T0N62 1730T0UB3 1730T0P86 1730T0UG2 1730T0R50 1730T0UK3 1730T0R76 1730T0VD8 1730T0U49 1730T0A58 1730T0W21 1730T0A82 1730T04K2 1730T0A90 1730T04Y2 1730T0C23 1730T05M7 1730T0C56 1730T06G9 1730T0LH0 1730T07D5 1730T0KV0 17298CAD0 17298CBZ0 17298CAF5 17298CAT5 17298CBB3

Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

CUSIP

17324CGG5 17324CHL3 17324CHH2 17324CP34 17324CRG3 17324CSG2 17324CUT1 17324CVW3 17324CVT0 17324CXL5 17328YSU9 17329FJ62 17329FTP9 17326YKV7 17326YQT6

Issuer: Citibank, N.A. (CBNA)

CUSIP

172986HF1 172986HR5 172986HB0 172986HA2 172986GQ8 172986GV7 172986GY1 172986HV6 172986HT1 172986HZ7 172986CJ8 172986KD2 172986GW5 172986JB8 172986GH8 172986CK5 172986GZ8 172986JL6 172986HD6 172986HN4 172986HS3 172986HK0

Annex 2

Legacy CMS Instruments with Initial Fallback to Calculation Agent Selection of Alternative Rate

Issuer: Citigroup Inc.

CUSIP

17298CLW6 1730T0X46 1730T02D0 1730T02B4 1730T02V0 1730T03J6 1730T03W7 1730T04U0 17298CAR9 17298CCL0 1730T3AX1 1730T3AY9 1730T3AZ6 17298CFQ6 17298CFV5 17298CG36 17298CG69 17298CG77 17298CGD4 17298CGE2 17298CGK8 17298CGL6 17298CGS1 17298CGZ5 5C00639Q1

Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

CUSIP

17329FUH5 17327TY83 17328WEM6 17328YDR2 17328YXE9 17329UUK5 17327TX50 17328WBS6 17328YC44 17328YRF3 17329QW71 17327TR99 17328WLX4 17328YBD5 17329F6V1 17329QVX5 17327TC38 17328WLT3 17328YBK9 17329FC93 17329U4M0 17327TG34 17328W7C6 17328Y6U3 17329F2E3 17329UD40 17327TK54 17328WG77 17328YFV1 17329FC36 17329QPS3 17327TH90 17328WJZ2 17328YCS1 17329F6J8 17329UR86 17327T3U8 17328WJS8 17328YJW5 17329F5M2 17329QKY5 17328V2A7 17328WKS6 17328YF58 17329F7B4 17329QQS2 17328VDM9 17328WRC4 17328YGL2 17329F4X9 17329QXR6 17328V5F3 17328WT24 17328YHY3 17329FFX7 17329UGK1 17328VG53 17328WUU0 17328YNH3 17329F2X1 17329U4U2 17328VVN7 17328WXG8 17328YXT6 17329FFK5 17329FL93 17328VRF9 17328WTH1 17328YJT2 17329FKB9 17324CXG6 17328VMM9 17328WTN8 17328YPN8 17329FDA9 17324CYQ3 17328VJB7 17328WQ68 17328YK45 17329FE91 17324CZA7 17328VQ52 17328WVX3 17328YLG7 17329FRU0 17329FVK7 17328VNM8 17328WRM2 17328YY73 17329FPJ7 17329FEG5 17328VVD9 17328WNC8 17328YQV9 17329FDT8 17329FY81 17328W5M6 17328WXB9 17328YSW5 17329FDV3 17329FS96 17328W2U1 17328WXH6 17328YRR7 17329FL85 17326YND4 17328W4Y1 17328WZF8 17328YZV9 17329FMP6 17326YVA1 17328WAV0 17328Y3L6 17329FCB8 17329FDG6 17326YXP6 17328W5K0 17328Y3Q5 17328YYU2 17329FKT0 17326YCC8 17328W3Y2 17328Y2M5 17324CHQ2 17329FXP4 17326YP91 17328WAR9 17328Y2R4 17324CJ64 17329FXS8 17326YYA8 17328W7K8 17328YH72 17324CED4 17329FSB1 17326YVR4 17328WM96 17328YBM5 17328YU69 17329FWM2 17326YL95 17328WGN2 17328YT38 17328YU85 17329FUC6 17327TRA6 17328WJ82 17328YDL5 17328YY99 17329FXV1 17327TC95 17328WHK7 17326YH41 17328YS70 17329UCD1 17327TJ23 17328WJA7 17326YCA2 17328YRS5 17329FZ23 17329U2J9 17329UYM7 17329UXB2 17329QB74 17324CLR5 17329Q2F6 17329FYS7 17329QYS3 17329QH94 17324CLA2 17329FVW1 17329FUM4 17329U3P4 17329QGM6 17324CMJ2 17329QL24 17329FVE1 17329U2C4 17329QE30 17324CR65 17329QBM1 17329Q5C0 17329U3D1 17329QB41 17324CGJ9 17329QET3 17329UQ87 17329U4V0 17329QD98 17324CLU8 17329QG79 17329USZ5 17329UDP3 17329Q6P0 17329QAZ3 5C005H9W8 17329UHB0 17329QP95 17329UEA5 17329UR94 17329U6P1 17329QNX4 17329UHX2 17328WAF5 17329U6E6 17329QUK4 17329U3F6 17329QD49 17329U5E7 17329QSV3 17324CFE1 17329ULU3 17329U7K1 17329QXS4 17329QK90 17329UAG6 17329UFJ5 17329QUC2 17329Q6S4 17329UKZ3 17329ULR0 17329QSM3 17329QAG5 17329UD32 17324CKB1 17329QTS9 17329QHD5 17329UF30 17290JAA9 17329QPC8

Annex 3

Fallback Rate

Where this annex applies, the calculation agent will follow the approach adopted under ISDA's Supplement 88 and calculate the relevant rate as the "Published USD ISR Fallback Rate", or alternatively the "Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate", each as described below.

Published USD ISR Fallback Rate

The "Published USD ISR Fallback Rate" will be calculated based on (i) the SOFR ISR for the relevant tenor of the USD LIBOR CMS Rate referenced in the applicable Legacy CMS Instrument (also referred to as the "Designated Maturity"), (ii) the fixed spread adjustment published by Bloomberg Index Services Limited in the applicable tenor and (iii) certain convexity adjustments to compensate for the varying payment frequencies between the fixed and floating legs of the USD LIBOR CMS Rate and the SOFR ISR.

On March 10, 2023, IBA announced that it intends to publish a USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate® for use as a benchmark in financial contracts and financial instruments by licensees starting on July 3, 2023. If published, we expect that such rate will be the Published USD ISR Fallback Rate, and we expect that the Bloomberg ticker will be as indicated below for each Designated Maturity of the Published USD ISR Fallback Rate indicated below:

Designated Maturity Bloomberg Ticker1 1 year USISOA01 2 years USISOA02 3 years USISOA03 4 years USISOA04 5 years USISOA05 6 years USISOA06 7 years USISOA07 8 years USISOA08 9 years USISOA09 10 years USISOA10 15 years USISOA15 20 years USISOA20 30 years USISOA30

Note that a "Published USD ISR Fallback Rate" will only exist if an administrator publishes such a rate. If there is no "Published USD ISR Fallback Rate", the "Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate" will be applied instead. This requires the calculation agent to calculate the relevant rate in the same manner as the formula for the "Published USD ISR Fallback Rate" as described above.

Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate

The "Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate" is the rate calculated as follows, and the resulting percentage will be rounded to the nearest one hundred-thousandth of a percentage point:

yL= 365.25/360 [2 ×(√(1+ yOIS )-1)+ (s3M×1/2×(∜(1+yOIS )+1))]

where:

"yL" is the Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate with a maturity of the Designated Maturity;

"yOIS" is the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate in respect of the Reset Date with a maturity of the Designated Maturity; and

"s3M" is 0.26161%;

"USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate" means the benchmark for the mid-price for the fixed leg of a fixed-for-floating U.S. Dollar swap transaction where the floating leg references the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (or any successor administrator) and both the fixed leg and floating leg are paid annually, as provided by IBA as the administrator of the benchmark (or a successor administrator); and

"Reset Date" means the date on which the Calculated USD ISR Fallback Rate is being determined under the terms of the applicable Legacy CMS Instrument.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Alternatively, please contact the Issuer at iborq@citi.com if you have any questions about anything contained in this press release.

1 IBA has started to publish the indicative USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate ‘Beta' Settings for an initial period under the Bloomberg tickers indicated above. These settings are being provided solely for information and illustration purposes in order to enable recipients to evaluate the settings and provide feedback, and are not intended for, and IBA expressly prohibits their use for, any other purpose, including as a reference, index or benchmark in financial instruments, financial contracts, or investment funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005716/en/