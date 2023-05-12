Submit Release
Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the company's financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2023 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix") in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix's current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix's control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

