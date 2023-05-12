ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Votes Robert J. Brown 15,137,474 99.62 % 57,008 0.38 % Peter M. Bull 12,096,129 79.61 % 3,098,353 20.39 % Charlotte F. Burke 15,183,750 99.93 % 10,732 0.07 % George R. Judd 15,135,192 99.61 % 59,290 0.39 % Michelle A. Lewis 14,305,125 94.15 % 889,357 5.85 % Jim C. Macaulay 11,293,241 74.32 % 3,901,241 25.68 % Qi Tang 12,194,681 80.26 % 2,999,801 19.74 % Rob L. Taylor 15,179,539 99.90 % 14,943 0.10 % Graham M. Wilson 12,121,494 79.78 % 3,072,988 20.22 %



Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

