ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN
LANGLEY, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Robert J. Brown
|
15,137,474
|
99.62 %
|
57,008
|
0.38 %
|
Peter M. Bull
|
12,096,129
|
79.61 %
|
3,098,353
|
20.39 %
|
Charlotte F. Burke
|
15,183,750
|
99.93 %
|
10,732
|
0.07 %
|
George R. Judd
|
15,135,192
|
99.61 %
|
59,290
|
0.39 %
|
Michelle A. Lewis
|
14,305,125
|
94.15 %
|
889,357
|
5.85 %
|
Jim C. Macaulay
|
11,293,241
|
74.32 %
|
3,901,241
|
25.68 %
|
Qi Tang
|
12,194,681
|
80.26 %
|
2,999,801
|
19.74 %
|
Rob L. Taylor
|
15,179,539
|
99.90 %
|
14,943
|
0.10 %
|
Graham M. Wilson
|
12,121,494
|
79.78 %
|
3,072,988
|
20.22 %
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".
SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c6012.html