Fortitude Re Establishes Tokyo Representative Office

FGH Parent, L.P. ("Fortitude Re"), today announced the opening of its Tokyo Representative Office and appointment of Hajime Kawafuji as its Chief Representative. Mr. Kawafuji is a leader in the Japanese business community, with a broad range of investing and advisory experience across several industries. He joins Fortitude Re from global investment firm Carlyle CG, where he was a senior member of the Japan buyout advisory team. Prior to Carlyle, Mr. Kawafuji spent more than a decade at Nomura in its Investment Banking division.

Mr. Kawafuji will partner with Leonard Lin, Head of Asia at Fortitude Re, to deliver the continued high-quality execution and tailored solutions that clients around the world have come to expect from Fortitude Re.

Alon Neches, CEO of Fortitude Re commented, "Our Representative Office in Tokyo further demonstrates our commitment to clients in Japan. Under Leonard and Kawafuji-san's leadership, we will build our presence in the Japanese market to ensure local insurers benefit from the best of our firm's capabilities to support their financial and strategic goals."

About Fortitude Re

The Fortitude Re Group manages approximately $72 billion in general and separate account insurance reserves and administers over 4.5 million insurance policies. The foundations of our business model are our exceptional insurance professionals and the support of the world's most sophisticated insurance investors, including Carlyle and T&D Insurance Group. Our people, our capital strength and our capabilities drive strategic reinsurance solutions designed to meet our clients' highest priority goals and to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders, our teammates and the communities in which we operate. For more information visit, www.fortitude-re.com and follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005833/en/