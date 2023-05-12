T3 CONSULTANTS: ACADEMIC - INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP EXECUTED SUCCEFULLY

"Coming together is beginning, staying together is progress and working together is success"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- T3 Consultants Ltd Partnerships between academia and industry have seen substantial growth in recent years but the landscape remains quite fragmented and joint collaborations require a lot of effort on both sides. T3 was launched to simplify the process, leveraging high quality research and public sector endeavours, to deliver exceptional consulting services.T3 offers unique value in the following ways:1. Commercialization of Research: Academia produces a wealth of research with high commercial value, but often businesses can't afford the time or money to explore all options. T3 leverages their strong academic & research networks to make the relevant innovation accessible to businesses.2. Access to Specialist Talent: With the rise of complex problems like climate change, healthcare and cybersecurity, the demand for specialists has grown, and T3 has the talent pool to deliver unique value for their clients.3. Funding Opportunities: R&D Public funding in the UK lags behind many developed economies, and competition for grants has increased. The public funding squeeze has increased reliance on industry funding. T3 has therefore created a one-stop shop for universities to identify business projects that are suited to their capabilities.4. Shared Infrastructure: Some partnerships may involve sharing resources and facilities, which can benefit both parties. For example, a business could access specialized equipment at a university, or a university could use a company's manufacturing facilities for a research project. Often seeking that information would require sifting through each university's website and contacting each to locate these facilities. T3 maintains a database of labs, testing hubs and equipment’s.5. Legislation trends: Governments worldwide have encouraged cross-sector partnerships by providing tax breaks, grants, increasing industry consultations, and other incentives. They have also increased reliance on industry feedback to strengthen oversight. T3 helps clients understand the regulatory trends ahead and the levers available to influence it positively."Ultimately, we want our clients to feel they are getting unique value," says Lana Hampicke, Partner at T3. "Information is free, but time is not. Any of our clients can find the answers they need on their own, but often they don't because it distracts from other priorities. Our job is to make sure we listen and deliver the smartest, best-value solution to them. If we do a generic job, then we have failed".About the CompanyT3 Consultants specialize in environmental, financial regulation, and complex change management.Our approach is centred around sourcing specialist talent whilst promoting academic-industry collaboration.To ensure complete customer satisfaction, T3 provides written warranties in all Service Agreements.