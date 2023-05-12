Introducing Fore! Cards: An Exciting Way to Add Excitement to Any Golf Round

The on-course golf games are designed to bring fun, change, and even healthy competitiveness to each game.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry that can cultivate tension, tradition, and monotony, Fore! Cards is thrilled to announce the official launch of its exciting and portable on-course golf games Fore! Cards is a golf game brand designed to bring fun and unpredictability to the course. Games are available in a variety of different styles to suit the needs of a wide breadth of players and, at a price anyone can afford, each game is guaranteed to bring hours of entertainment to every 9-hole or 18-hole golf course.“We created Fore! Cards because golf should be fun,” says Jonathan Golembiewski, the creator of the brand. “We got tired of playing the same match formats every round, so we created a game that will make your next round exciting and even a little crazy! We hope you enjoy playing Fore! Cards and our other games as much as we do.”Currently, the following Fore! Cards games are available on the company’s website:• Fore! Cards On-Course Golf Game: Cards are picked on each hole and determine how the hole will be played. Fore! Cards incorporates a variety of popular golf formats with non-golf elements such as kicking and throwing the ball, and is designed to add fun and strategy to any round.• Fore! Drinks On-Course Golf Game: Combines drinking and golfing into a fun and hilarious game. Pick cards each hole to determine the drinking rules for that hole. Hit the longest drive or make the longest putt? Hand out drinks. Hit a tree or 3-putt? Take a drink.• Fore! Money On-Course Golf Game: Perfect ‘fore’ when players want to put some money on the line. Collect cards throughout the round by completing actions such as making a birdie or hitting in a hazard. Each card has either a positive or negative value, so net out the cards at the end of the round to determine payouts.• Random Club Dice On-Course Golf Game: Players roll the 6-sided dice to determine how the hole is played and then roll their own 12-sided dice to determine what club must be used.“In our most popular game, Fore! Cards, players pick ‘Fore-Mat’ cards on each hole to determine how the hole will be played,” Golembiewski explains. “No hole is the same, and sometimes golfers will play alongside a partner in popular games such as Scramble, Shamble, or Alternate shot. Other cards, such as One Club, Pick 3 and Reversal, provide interesting challenges where players are pitted against each other. To add even more fun, players also pick ‘Fore-Keeps’ cards, which can be used throughout each round strategically to either gain an advantage or throw off your opponents. For example, if you don’t like your lie, you can use the ‘Tee-Up’ card to tee it up from anywhere. Or, alternatively, if your opponent sticks it tight, hand them the ‘Re-Do’ card to make them re-hit. With fifty cards within each pack, no round of golf is ever the same – making this a super exciting and interactive game to play with a group.”In addition to these four, captivating games, customers can also purchase the Fore! Cards 3-Game Bundle, ‘Not suitable for Golf Expansion Pack,’ and other expansion packs, too. With Fore! Cards, there truly is a game for everyone and free shipping is available on all orders to the US, Canada, and UK.For more information about Fore! Cards, or to place an order, please visit https://www.forecards.com/