Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,163 in the last 365 days.

ACHI Analyst Discusses Food Deserts in Arkansas

Food deserts are areas where people have limited options for obtaining affordable, healthy foods. ACHI Senior Policy Analyst Jennifer Wessel is among the people interviewed in a story by Hill Magazine, the student magazine of the University of Arkansas, that looks at the problem of food deserts and profiles an Arkansas farm that is working to improve children’s access to healthy foods.

Wessel served last year on the Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, which released a report in December containing recommendations for addressing food access issues in Arkansas.

See also our explainer on food deserts.

You just read:

ACHI Analyst Discusses Food Deserts in Arkansas

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more