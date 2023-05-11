ACHI Analyst Discusses Food Deserts in Arkansas

Food deserts are areas where people have limited options for obtaining affordable, healthy foods. ACHI Senior Policy Analyst Jennifer Wessel is among the people interviewed in a story by Hill Magazine, the student magazine of the University of Arkansas, that looks at the problem of food deserts and profiles an Arkansas farm that is working to improve children’s access to healthy foods.

Wessel served last year on the Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, which released a report in December containing recommendations for addressing food access issues in Arkansas.

See also our explainer on food deserts.