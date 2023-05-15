Garage Door U Summit 23: Unveiling the Secrets of Sales and Marketing in the Garage Door Industry
The ultimate event for business owners in the garage door industry.BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Garage Door U is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second annual Garage Door U Summit, scheduled to take place from September 12th to 15th, 2023, at the picturesque Legacy Lodge at Lake Lanier. Building on the success of the previous year's event, which focused on financial planning and projections, this year's summit shifts its attention to sales and marketing strategies, aiming to empower industry professionals with invaluable insights and expertise.
Themed "Join Us On The Island," the Garage Door U Summit 23 promises to be an immersive and enlightening experience for attendees, offering a dynamic lineup of expert speakers, engaging activities, and valuable networking opportunities. This unique event will equip garage door professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to elevate their sales and marketing efforts to unprecedented levels of success.
Notable speakers at the summit include:
Ryan Lucia: Renowned sales and marketing expert Ryan Lucia will be sharing his insider secrets and proven techniques, helping attendees unlock their full potential in driving business growth.
Sebastian LeBlanc: As the owner of Iconic Garage Door Services, one of the fastest-growing door companies in the country, Sebastian LeBlanc brings his wealth of experience and expertise to teach attendees powerful sales techniques that yield exceptional results.
Al from Sandler Sales Training: Al, an esteemed representative from Sandler Sales Training, will delve into the art of selling memberships, providing attendees with valuable insights and strategies for maximizing memberships and recurring revenue.
Keynote Speaker Jesse Itzler: The summit's keynote address will be delivered by the influential and inspiring Jesse Itzler, whose captivating stories and entrepreneurial wisdom are sure to leave a lasting impact on attendees.
In addition to the invaluable learning opportunities, the Garage Door U Summit 23 offers a host of exciting entertainment activities. Attendees can enjoy a breathtaking sunset boat party, engage in a thrilling fishing tournament, and showcase their skills at Top Golf. The Legacy Lodge at Lake Lanier provides a picturesque backdrop for the summit, offering amenities such as a heated pool, pool tables, delectable restaurants, and even an arcade on the island. Traveling throughout the island is made convenient with golf carts available for exploration.
Garage Door U Summit 23 is proud to have already secured sponsorship from industry-leading companies, Sommer USA and Service Spring, and is actively seeking two additional sponsors. With a limited seating capacity of 45, interested professionals are encouraged to secure their spot promptly by registering at https://garagedooru.com/summit. Registrations at all levels include hotel accommodations, breakfast, and lunch, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling experience for attendees.
About Garage Door U:
Garage Door U is a leading educational platform that aims to empower professionals in the garage door industry by providing comprehensive training, valuable resources, and transformative networking opportunities. The annual Garage Door U Summit serves as a flagship event, offering industry professionals a unique platform to exchange knowledge, elevate their skills, and drive exceptional business growth.
Tamara Tomko
Garage Door U
+1 4044453494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook