Osisko Development Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2023. A total of 53,200,216 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 63.7% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting. A summary of the results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



Each of the directors listed as nominees in Osisko Development's Management Information Circular (the "MIC") dated March 31, 2023, was elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the following results:

Resolution #1

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes Against Sean Roosen 49,239,974 99.78% 109,433 0.22% Charles E. Page 49,223,227 99.74% 126,180 0.26% Marina Katusa 49,245,554 99.79% 103,853 0.21% Michèle McCarthy 49,163,476 99.62% 185,931 0.38% Duncan Middlemiss 49,256,451 99.81% 92,956 0.19% Éric Tremblay 49,249,725 99.80% 99,682 0.20% David Danziger 49,255,980 99.81% 93,427 0.19%

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's independent auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year, with the following results:

Resolution #2

Name of Auditor Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 53,020,643 99.93% 36,487 0.07%

3. Approval of the amended and restated Stock Option Plan



The ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's amended and restated Stock Option Plan as outlined in the MIC dated March 31, 2023, was passed, with the following results:

Resolution #3 Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes Against Stock Option Plan 47,691,581 96.64% 1,657,826 3.36%

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is a premier North American gold development company focused on high-quality past-producing properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Company's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Director, Investor Relations Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Email: prabenok@osiskodev.com Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644

