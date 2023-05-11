Greg Womack Featured on the Frankie Boyer Radio Show
Wealth management professional, Greg Womack has recently been featured on the Frankie Boyer Radio Show to discuss investing in today’s markets.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial expert and President of Womack Investment Advisers, Greg Womack has made an exciting guest appearance on the Frankie Boyer Radio Show. The radio show, hosted by Frankie Boyer, is known for its diverse range of topics and thought-provoking discussions on health and lifestyle, and this segment engages and informs listeners on the complexities of the financial world.
During his segment, Womack shares his perspective on various aspects of personal finance, investment strategies, and wealth management, drawing from his decades of experience in the field.
“It was a pleasure being on the Frankie Boyer Radio Show and having the opportunity to humbly share my experience in investment and wealth management,” says Womack. “I have made it a mission to educate and empower individuals to take control of their financial futures.”
The Frankie Boyer Show has featured numerous prolific guests on her show, from doctors to fitness gurus, ensuring her listeners are informed on a wide range of topics. Frankie Boyer has a passion for sharing advice and personal insights with people to live healthy life spiritually, mentally, and physically.
Listeners of the Frankie Boyer Radio Show will have the unique opportunity to learn from Womack's expertise in financial planning, as he dives into topics such as retirement planning, tax strategies, and the current economic climate, providing holistic financial advice that is both educational and actionable for a broad audience. The segment will also discuss the importance of financial literacy in today's society and offer practical tips for individuals looking to improve their financial well-being.
Gregory Womack has worked for 30 years in the financial services sector and has authored numerous publications on a wide range of topics. Since founding Womack Investment Advisers in 2000, Greg Womack has become a trusted authority in the world of finance. His firm, which specializes in comprehensive financial planning and investment management, has garnered a reputation for its commitment to client success and its emphasis on personalized, goal-oriented strategies. Womack's dedication and passion for financial planning have been recognized in nationwide media such as CNBC TV, USA Today, and U.S. News & World Report.
