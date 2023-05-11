Lt. Governor Stratton Meets with Educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

ILLINOIS, May 11 - SPRINGFIELD — Teachers are among the first to see our potential and nurture it so the next generation can reach new heights. That's why it is important to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week and the people who put our children first by ensuring that they feel cared for and grow strong.





"Educators raise up the future of Illinois. I saw first-hand the positive impact teachers have on students, because my mother was an educator," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Across the state teachers steward the next generation toward a bright tomorrow, and they deserve to know we see them and their invaluable contributions."





In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Lt. Governor Stratton met with a group of educators from across the state for tea and conversation.





"Today was an honor. It's very important that lawmakers are touching base with teachers and educators to see what is necessary to continue great things in the classroom," said Mia Jefferson, 3rd Grade teacher at Butler Elementary School. "Without touching base with educators, it's hard to know what we need most and what the children need as well."





"The biggest thing to me was having a seat at the table and feeling like we're heard. Sometimes teachers just want to be heard and I feel like that was definitely a safe place to do so today," said Chrissy Petitt, Decatur Education Association President. "We feel valued that we were invited here and had a great opportunity to share with the Lt. Governor, and it felt like she sees our issues."





"It is critical that we listen to and support Illinois' educators," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "They work to create a safe, uplifting environment in classrooms every day, while doing the incredibly difficult job of managing shortages. We see these challenges and we are committed to addressing them."





In the FY24 budget, there is a 3-year teacher pipeline pilot program that will direct $70 million per year to 170 school districts that have more than 80% of their teaching positions unfilled. Additionally, an extra $2.8 million will go to the Minority Teacher Scholarship program to recruit and support more educators of color.





Illinois will continue to make historic investments in education and support the teachers and staff who are essential in preparing children for their best future and ours.





To view photos from the teacher appreciation event, and learn more about Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, go to her social media platforms (@LTGOVSTRATTON, LTGOVSTRATTON).



