Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,127 in the last 365 days.

Earthstone Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in upcoming conferences.

  • TPH&Co. Hotter ’N Hell Energy Conference, May 16 - May 17, 2023
  • Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance & Credit Conference, May 22 - May 24, 2023
  • Wells Fargo Energy Conference, May 23 - May 24, 2023
  • Louisiana Energy Conference, May 30 - June 1, 2023
  • RBC Energy Conference, June 6 - June 7, 2023
  • BoA Securities Energy Credit Conference, June 7 - June 8, 2023
  • JP Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, June 21 – June 22, 2023

The Company plans to use the investor presentation on the homepage of its website as supplemental conference materials.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Contact

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
CJeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Earthstone Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more