Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2023.

All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 22, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) Percentage Vote Against
(Aggregate) 		Percentage
Kofi Adjepong-Boateng 2,799,481,211 100.0 43,700 0.0
Ken Costa 2,799,480,511 100.0 44,400 0.0
Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire 2,799,495,147 100.0 29,764 0.0
Christopher D. Hodgson 2,799,496,911 100.0 28,000 0.0
Tope Lawani 2,799,482,011 100.0 42,900 0.0
Quinn McLean 2,799,481,911 100.0 43,000 0.0
Sahar Nasr 2,799,496,111 100.0 28,800 0.0
Babatunde Soyoye 2,799,497,311 100.0 27,600 0.0
Masai Ujiri 2,799,481,311 100.0 43,600 0.0

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 243-9882		 Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com
www.loderockadvisors.com


