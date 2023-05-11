Auditor DiZoglio Releases Statement on the Senate Committee on Ways and Means Fiscal Year 2024 Budget 

Boston — The Senate Budget is the latest example of how Beacon Hill's most powerful politicians weaponize our taxpayer dollars to punish people for standing up for taxpayers. The state budget should not be treated as a game meant to settle political scores. This move further demonstrates the incredible lack of integrity and equity in their legislative process.

Kudos to House Ways and Means Chair Michlewitz and the House of Representatives for agreeing with the Governor that adequately funding our office is critical in the fight against waste, fraud and abuse.

Every dollar the Senate President chooses to withhold from our office doesn’t hurt me, it hurts taxpayers. The shameless tactics used to coerce, control, manipulate and punish just add to the many examples of why an audit of the Legislature is so desperately needed. Working people are completely fed up and exhausted with these antics and political games. They’re tired of sending their hard-earned tax dollars into a system with no accountability. No amount of bullying or retaliation will stop our office from doing our jobs by conducting this audit. One has to wonder what they’re hiding when every other state agency welcomes audits as routine matters.

