Ridgeartdecor Announces The Wall Art Revolution With The Launch Of Repost

The rePost is perfect for homeowners who love to change their wall art frequently to reflect their mood or personal style. It has a usable life of up to six months, and it can be moved, removed, and reused multiple times without losing its stickiness. With rePost, the possibilities for creating photo walls are endless.

"We wanted to create a product that was fast, easy, and fun to use. rePost is perfect for people who want to decorate their walls without damaging them. The ionically charged posters stick to any wall without adhesives, and they can be easily removed and reused multiple times," says a spokesperson for RidgeArtDecor.

Each curated print is handmade by a member of the RidgeArtDecor family and shipped directly to the customer from their studio. There are no drop-shipping or warehouses, just stunning art to captivate and inspire.

It is available in various sizes, including 8"x8", 8"x12", 12"x16", and 18"x24". Customers can choose from prints, including abstract art, landscape, cityscape, animals, and more. The family handpicks the photos to ensure customers receive high-quality, stunning art.

"We're thrilled to introduce rePost to the market," says the spokesperson. "We believe that it will revolutionize the way people decorate their homes. With its reusable, adhesive-free, and easy-to-use features, we're confident that rePost will become a favorite among homeowners, decorators, and designers."

RidgeArtDecor understands that some customers may have questions about how rePost works. They have provided a list of frequently asked questions on their website to address any concerns. The FAQ section covers wall damage, lifespan, and moving the posters.

RidgeArtDecor is confident that rePost will change the way people decorate their homes. It is fast, easy, and fun to use and does not damage walls. The company is committed to providing high-quality prints and exceptional customer service to every customer.

