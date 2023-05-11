Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Quebec, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “’Meeting”).



Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominees



IN FAVOR WITHHOLD (#) (%) (#) (%) Caroline Bérubé 40,219,622 94.61 2,289,493 5.39 Jean-Marie Bourassa 39,649,643 93.27 2,859,772 6.73 Marcel Bourassa 40,534,474 95.35 1,974,941 4.65 Sébastien Bourassa 39,654,472 93.28 2,854,943 6.72 Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 40,717,404 95.78 1,792,011 4.22 Peter Drutz 39,281,436 92.41 3,227,979 7.59 Sylvain Dumoulin 40,185,556 94.53 2,323,859 5.47 Anne Le Breton 42,473,981 99.92 35,434 0.08 Alain Tremblay 34,104,431 80.23 8,404,984 19.77

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Sylvain Aubry, lawyer

Chief Legal Officer and

Corporate Secretary

1.800.661.5112

saubry@savaria.com



