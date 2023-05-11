Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,186 in the last 365 days.

Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Quebec, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “’Meeting”).

Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominees

 IN FAVOR WITHHOLD
(#) (%) (#) (%)
Caroline Bérubé 40,219,622 94.61 2,289,493 5.39
Jean-Marie Bourassa 39,649,643 93.27 2,859,772 6.73
Marcel Bourassa 40,534,474 95.35 1,974,941 4.65
Sébastien Bourassa 39,654,472 93.28 2,854,943 6.72
Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 40,717,404 95.78 1,792,011 4.22
Peter Drutz 39,281,436 92.41 3,227,979 7.59
Sylvain Dumoulin 40,185,556 94.53 2,323,859 5.47
Anne Le Breton 42,473,981 99.92 35,434 0.08
Alain Tremblay 34,104,431 80.23 8,404,984 19.77

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:
Sylvain Aubry, lawyer
Chief Legal Officer and
Corporate Secretary
1.800.661.5112
saubry@savaria.com

www.savaria.com
facebook.com/savariabettermobility
twitter.com/Mobilityforlife


Primary Logo

You just read:

Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more