Stantec Announces Results of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Angeline Chen Announced as New Director

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 11, 2023. A total of 86,294,720 shares (77.76% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, Angeline Chen was elected to the board for the first time. Ms. Chen is a corporate attorney with more than 25 years of corporate business experience spanning multiple industries including aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and industrials. She has expertise relating to US national security interests, cybersecurity, risk management, governance, regulatory compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I would like to welcome Ms. Chen to Stantec’s Board,” said Douglas Ammerman, Chair of Stantec’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to the broad skillset Ms. Chen brings to the Board.”

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be 10. Each of the 10 nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Douglas K. Ammerman 78,579,717 94.87 4,252,705 5.13 Martin A. à Porta 82,534,613 99.64 297,809 0.36 Shelley A. M. Brown 82,596,858 99.72 235,564 0.28 Angeline G. Chen 82,571,204 99.68 261,218 0.32 Patricia D. Galloway 82,351,209 99.42 481,213 0.58 Robert J. Gomes 82,075,267 99.09 757,155 0.91 Gordon A. Johnston 82,374,600 99.45 457,822 0.55 Donald J. Lowry 82,329,096 99.39 503,326 0.61 Marie-Lucie Morin 82,091,105 99.11 741,317 0.89 Celina J. Wang Doka 82,514,697 99.62 317,725 0.38

2. Appointment of Auditor





PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was eappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2023, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the appointment of auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 86,120,783 99.80 171,881 0.20

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation



Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on Stantec’s approach to executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 79,627,964 96.13 3,204,457 3.87

