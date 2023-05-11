Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs Unveil The Roaring Fork + Farm Map, a New Local Food and Farm Visitor Guide

The Roaring Fork + Farm Map Promotes Local Food Champions, Visitor Experiences, and the Regional Agricultural Heritage from Aspen to Glenwood Springs

(Roaring Fork Valley, Colo.) May 11, 2023 —The deep roots of the Roaring Fork Valley’s agricultural history and local food culture come to life as the five tourism organizations—Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Tourism, and Visit Glenwood Springs — unveil a new visitor guide designed to give tourists a greater connection to the food on their plate and the local terroir through farms and ranch experiences. The Roaring Fork & Farm Map is a printed pocket guide to the Valley’s experiences that include guest ranches, public gardens and visitor-ready farms, visitor attractions, along with specific restaurants, food outlets, and producers that were identified as “local food champions” for their noted efforts and relationships that support local and regional Colorado farmers through menu items and culinary offerings. The guide will be unveiled and available to the public at Carbondale’s annual Dandelion Day, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., in Sopris Park, Carbondale.

The visitor guide, illustrated by local artist Sarah Uhl, is designed to inspire visitors to each destination and locals to explore the wider Roaring Fork Valley, starting with the heritage of each destination’s food history which is introduced in the guide:

Aspen’s high elevation and history as a bustling mining-town turned-ski-and-cultural resort have made it a more dining-out destination than ag-hub. The sky’s the limit here with creative uses of local food — from one of the valley’s original adopters of farm-to-table dining, The Little Nell hotel, to award-winning chef Barclay Dodge at Bosq.

Until the late 1960s, the rolling slopes surrounding Snowmass Village were dotted with sheep and cattle. Farms and ranches supplied Aspen’s food in the mining era and the buildings for the Anderson Ranch Arts Center campus. Snowmass’ agricultural and local food traditions continue today through pastoral landscapes, authentic dining options, and food-centered special events.

Basalt sprung to life as a railroad hub, with trains from Denver and Leadville stopping to load and unload food and passengers before continuing to other local stops. Gold Medal trout waters became the draw for this town at the junction of the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan Rivers, which is also now home to innovative farmers including the world-renowned Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute and Rock Bottom Ranch.

Thanks to its rich soil, the valley was once a growing region for potatoes — and Carbondale was the epicenter. Spuds continue to be celebrated at Carbondale’s Potato Day (in its 114th year in 2023,) and the local McClure Red is in Slow Food’s “Ark of Taste” heritage food catalog. Beyond potatoes, ranchers still run cattle through downtown en route to and from forest pastures and supply beef to many local eateries.

For Colorado’s Native American Utes, the Glenwood Springs area was prime hunting grounds. Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and William Taft were two prominent visitors that enjoyed the fruits of the town’s land and waters — including strawberries, after which the town’s 126-year-old annual Strawberry Days civic celebration of regional food was named. Nowadays, the largest town in the Roaring Fork Valley offers a variety of recreational experiences and equally broad options for local dining and drinking, such as The Pullman and Casey Brewing.

The visitor guide then highlights different categories of farm or local food-related businesses or organizations, including events and farmer’s markets, located on a map for each of the five destinations, including:

Local Food Champions: a range of food producers, retailers and dining options that emphasize local flavors and support local farmers including Silo a true farm-to-table breakfast and lunch menu demonstrating chef Lacy Hughes’ sourcing philosophy supporting local farmers, Free Range Kitchen which sources organic and responsibly farmed ingredients, Meat & Cheese Restaurant which also features a farm shop selling local and regional produce, IIll Porcelino makes bresaola, mortadella and salamis using local and regional ingredients including Woody Creek Distillers apple brandy and Carboy Malbec. Roaring Fork Coop has long been an outpost for local farmers to sell their meats and eggs and during summer offers a farm stand, Mawita, a Latin Inspired Restaurant and Bar uses locally sourced, organic ingredients for its menu.

Spirit and Brews: highlights of the Roaring Fork Valley’s unique locally-produced beverage scene including the renowned Marble Distilling Company, the most sustainable distillery on the planet, a pioneering zero-waste distillery offering tasting room and luxury lodging, Casey Brewing and Blending, using old-world brewing techniques with 99% Colorado-sourced ingredients, and Woody Creek Distillers famed for their locally-grown potato vodka and 100% Colorado rye whiskey.

Events: Throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, local food and farming culture is celebrated at events including Food and Wine Classic Aspen, Heritage Fire in Snowmass, Dandelion Day in Carbondale, Snowmass Rodeo, Carbondale’s Wild West Rodeo, farm-to-table dinners at Rock Bottom Ranch, and Glenwood Springs Holiday Bazaar is a showcase for local food artisans.

Farms + Ranches with Visitor Experiences: The starting point for any Roaring Fork Valley visitor is Carbondale’s Thompson House Museum, an 1885 historic house museum owned for 100 years by the descendants of pioneer Myron Thompson. Other ranches with visitor attractions include T-Lazy-7 Ranch with guided horseback riding and fly fishing offerings, The Farm Collaborative which offers classes and workshops, camps, and tours, and other ranches that open their barn doors for weddings and events such as Happy Day Ranch and Spring Creeks Ranch.

Food Producing (private) Farms + Ranches: While some of the working farms are closed to visitors, it is possible to seek out produce and local flavor at the farmer’s markets and on the tables of many local restaurants that work with the farm and ranch community: those feeding the Roaring Fork Valley include: local ranchers Nieslanik Beef Farms and Potter Farms, regenerative farmers, Seed Peace, Shining Mountain Farms, Moon Sprouts, Dooley Creek Farm, Lazy K Beef, Mesa Microgreens, and Emmadale Farm. The guide requests that visitors respect private property as some farms, indicated, are not open to the public.

The Roaring Fork + Farm Map is designed as a printed guide and will be available through the 10 Colorado Welcome Centers located across the state and within the visitor centers in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Many local lodges and hotels, restaurants, and small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley will also display the guide.

The visitor guide was part of a broader tourism development project which also included a food and Agritourism educational workshop for local food and farm businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley, supported by funding from the Colorado Tourism Office Tourism Management Grant.

Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA)

“We are excited that the Roaring Fork & Farm map will highlight the heritage of agriculture in our valley and showcase the creativity and collaboration between today’s growers and chefs,” said ACRA VP Destination Management Eliza Voss. “Enjoying local cuisine is such a wonderful part of the travel experience, and strengthens local awareness and pride as well.”

About Aspen, Colorado – Aspen, Colorado is an authentic, historic mountain town that is renowned for its year-round outdoor lifestyle, cosmopolitan cultural calendar, and bustling downtown ambiance. With an endless array of arts, culture, dining, and nightlife, Aspen is defined by an urbane feel that belies its small-town charm. An Aspen vacation is an experience that energizes the mind, body, spirit, whether soaking in mountain beauty and 250 days of annual sunshine, pursuing a passion, feeding a fascination, or simply absorbing the mountain spirit. Located 18 miles east of Independence Pass on the Western Slope of the Continental Divide, Aspen is nestled in the heart of the White River National Forest at the confluence of the Roaring Fork River, Hunter Creek, Maroon Creek, and Castle Creek, and encircled by the peaks of the Elk Mountain Range in the central Rocky Mountains. Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) is conveniently located only three miles from downtown Aspen. For visitor information, a complete calendar of events, or to book an Aspen vacation, visit www.aspenchamber.org, or call 1.888.290.1324 or 970.925.1940.

ACRA Media Contact: Maureen Poschman, maureen@promocommunications.com; 970.948.3176

Snowmass Tourism

“Dining out, food festivals, farm-to-table dinners and experiences - all of these are such an important part of travel,” says Rose Abello, Tourism Director, Snowmass Tourism. “These experiences, and the richness and variety of these offerings that are available in Snowmass and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, gives visitors and locals plenty to choose from.”

About Snowmass Village, Colorado – A renowned winter playground and vibrant summer community just 9 miles from Aspen, Snowmass consistently ranks as one of the best ski areas in the world. Snowmass offers guests incredible views of mountain vistas, in addition to 2.8 million adjacent acres of wilderness, open for activities and exploration. Snowmass offers a wide variety of outdoor activities, 30+ restaurants, 95 percent slopeside lodging, shopping, unique special events and music – all year round. For more information and a complete calendar of events and activities, please visit: www.gosnowmass.com.

Snowmass Tourism Media Contact: Sara Stookey Sanchez, Public Relations Manager, Snowmass Tourism, sstookey@gosnowmass.com, 970-922-2285

Basalt Chamber of Commerce

"Basalt’s long history with food production dates back to the mid 19th Century: the Luchsinger family, which homesteaded in the area in the 1860s, owned the hillside and subdivided it, selling lots to people working on the train. Christine Luchsinger, the matron of the family, imported many different kinds of fruit trees and distributed them to people buying the lots, so many of these fruit trees are 100 to 120 years old,” said Kris Mattera, Executive Director of the Basalt Chamber of Commerce. “The Basalt Chamber of Commerce is excited that the Roaring Fork Farm Map celebrates our community's agriculture roots by featuring the area’s farm-to-table options. Support local by eating local.”

About Basalt, Colorado - At the confluence of two Gold Medal rivers - the Roaring Fork and the Fryingpan Rivers, Basalt is known for its small-town charm and welcoming community. Located in the mid-Roaring Fork Valley between Aspen and Glenwood Springs, Basalt provides easy access to the mountains, rivers and trails. Basalt is a town of anglers and adventurers; entrepreneurs and outdoor enthusiasts. Discover genuine mountain-town experiences and connect to the natural world in Basalt: where life flows. Visit: www.basaltchamber.org.

Basalt Chamber of Commerce Media Contact: Kris Mattera, Executive Director of the Basalt Chamber of Commerce, director@basaltchamber.org, 970 927-4031

Carbondale Tourism

“The Roaring Fork + Farm Map has been an opportunity to present our entire valley’s best local food and farm culture together to inspire not just visitors but locals, too. We hope it continues to inspire more partnerships to fuse between our growers and producers and those chefs and retailers that bring food to life,” said local chef and food champion, Mark Hardin, owner of Field2Fork Kitchen and board member of Carbondale Tourism.

About Carbondale, Colorado - The town of Carbondale is located 170 miles west of Denver and 30 miles from Aspen in the heart of Colorado's central Rocky Mountains and sits on the confluence of the Crystal and Roaring Fork Rivers, and at the foot of the mighty monolith, Mt. Sopris (12,953). Carbondale is known as a four-season destination with year-round outdoor adventures that include cross-country skiing, ice climbing, road and gravel riding, mountain biking, stand-up paddle boarding, fly fishing, and on Gold Medal rivers. The town’s history has long been rooted in the production of local food and is the perfect place to enjoy farm-to-table dining and ranching culture. In 2016, Carbondale was designated a Colorado Creative District which reflects the strong community of more than 200 creative organizations, businesses, artists, and artisans. Carbondale is also the gateway to the West Elk Loop Scenic Byway and the Colorado Creative Corridor, an itinerary that takes visitors some 331 miles through the five Creative District destinations of Carbondale, Salida, Crested Butte, Delta County/ North Fork, and Ridgway. Carbondale is also a member of the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop. For more information about Carbondale, visit: www.carbondale.com, call: 970.963.1890 or email: tourism@carbondale.com .

Carbondale Tourism Media Contact: Sarah-Jane Johnson, sarahjane@roadmapconsult.com, 310 854-2408



Glenwood Springs

“As the second community in Colorado to achieve 100-percent renewable energy consumption, Glenwood Springs is committed to respectful and responsible travel. We encourage visitors to experience off-the-beaten-track adventures and farm-to-table dining. Visit Glenwood Springs is pleased to be a partner in the Roaring Fork Farm Map,” said Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism

About Glenwood Springs, Colorado - Glenwood Springs, where year-round adventures meet world-class wellness. An easy scenic three-hour drive west of Denver and 45 minutes north of Aspen, outdoor enthusiasts will discover breathtaking vistas and historic mountain-town charm. In this home of famed hot springs attractions (there’s a reason it’s called the Land of Water), soak, swim and dive into the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool or steam in natural vapor caves. Hike to Hanging Lake, a National Natural Landmark, raft or kayak on the Colorado or Roaring Fork Rivers or enjoy a stunning mountain biking experience on the Red Mountain, CMC Spring Valley or South Canyon trail systems or a more laidback cycle ride along the Roaring Fork River via the Rio Grande Trail or adjacent the Colorado River on the Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path. Plan your vacation at www.VisitGlenwood.com.

Glenwood Springs Media Contact: Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism, Visit Glenwood Springs, lisa@visitglenwood.com, 970-230-9035

