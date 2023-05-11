Submit Release
ChampionX Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-5751


