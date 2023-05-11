Lulus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, announced today that management will be attending the following investor conferences:



Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

May 18, 2023

Virtual

Presentation – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 6, 2023

New York

Presentation – 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Cowen 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

June 7, 2023

New York

Fireside Chat – 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.lulus.com/. The online replays will be available for a limited time shortly following the presentations.

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Naomi Beckman-Straus

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

investors@lulus.com