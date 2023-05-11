Submit Release
Phunware Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“This past quarter we expanded our breadth of reach and depth of engagement with major brands for our market-leading Location Based Platform,” said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. “We are thrilled to add Siemens as a channel partner through their Siemens Connect Ecosystem. Partners like Siemens are a prime example of the types of relationships we intend to forge and will be a key accelerator for bookings on our Platform in 2023 and beyond. I’m also encouraged by the progress made by major brands moving deeper through our sales pipeline. At the same time, our product team made huge strides in realizing our vision for Contextual Engagement on our Platform. Phunware gives brands the tools and reach to enhance the consumer experience, increase customer satisfaction and provide a strong return on investment. Looking ahead, we intend to continue ramping our go-to-market efforts to capture as much market share as possible.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Net revenues for the quarter totaled $4.7 million
  • Platform revenues were $1.3 million
  • Hardware revenues were $3.4 million
  • Net loss was $(4.3) million
  • Net loss per share was $(0.04)
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(5.6) million

Recent Business Highlights

Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (May 11, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 196075. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
 
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 694     $ 1,955  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $198 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1,200       958  
Inventory   2,671       2,780  
Digital assets   2,530       10,137  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   807       1,033  
Total current assets   7,902       16,863  
Property and equipment, net   206       221  
Goodwill   31,136       31,113  
Intangible assets, net   2,357       2,524  
Right-of-use asset   3,489       3,712  
Other assets   367       402  
Total assets $ 45,457     $ 54,835  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 7,765     $ 7,699  
Accrued expenses   2,506       2,895  
Lease liability   961       954  
Deferred revenue   1,512       2,904  
PhunCoin deposits   1,202       1,202  
Current maturities of long-term debt, net   5,687       9,667  
Warrant liability   3       256  
Total current liabilities   19,636       25,577  
Deferred revenue   1,072       1,274  
Lease liability   2,848       3,103  
Total liabilities   23,556       29,954  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)      
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 104,469,310 shares issued and 104,007,810 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 103,153,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively   10       10  
Treasury stock at cost; 461,500 and 0 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (475 )      
Additional paid-in capital   277,303       275,562  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (449 )     (472 )
Accumulated deficit   (254,488 )     (250,219 )
Total stockholders’ equity   21,901       24,881  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 45,457     $ 54,835  
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2023       2022  
Net revenues $ 4,747     $ 6,778  
Cost of revenues   4,386       5,007  
Gross profit   361       1,771  
       
Operating expenses:      
Sales and marketing   1,128       1,485  
General and administrative   4,712       4,305  
Research and development   1,772       1,003  
Total operating expenses   7,612       6,793  
Operating loss   (7,251 )     (5,022 )
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (537 )     (381 )
Impairment of digital assets   (50 )     (9,353 )
Gain on sale of digital assets   3,214       26  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability   253       (213 )
Other income, net   102       26  
Total other income (expense)   2,982       (9,895 )
Loss before taxes   (4,269 )     (14,917 )
Income tax expense          
Net loss   (4,269 )     (14,917 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Cumulative translation adjustment   23       (32 )
Comprehensive loss $ (4,246 )   $ (14,949 )
       
Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (0.15 )
       
Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted   103,169       96,844  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (4,269 )   $ (14,917 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs   289       155  
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability   (253 )     213  
Gain on sale of digital assets   (3,214 )     (26 )
Impairment of digital assets   50       9,353  
Stock-based compensation   1,362       564  
Other adjustments   357       (71 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (245 )     (248 )
Inventory   241       (2,063 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   261       (687 )
Accounts payable   67       219  
Accrued expenses   (89 )     (1,489 )
Lease liability payments   (345 )     (173 )
Deferred revenue   (1,594 )     (1,001 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (7,382 )     (10,171 )
Investing activities      
Proceeds received from sale of digital assets   10,790        
Purchase of digital assets         (489 )
Capital expenditures   (6 )     (80 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   10,784       (569 )
Financing activities      
Payments on borrowings   (4,270 )     (1,566 )
Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock   58       16  
Payment for stock repurchase   (475 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,687 )     (1,550 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash   24       (32 )
Net decrease in cash   (1,261 )     (12,322 )
Cash at the beginning of the period   1,955       23,137  
Cash at the end of the period $ 694     $ 10,815  


  Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2023   2022
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 434   $ 204
Income taxes paid $   $
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:      
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $   $ 1,125
Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses previously accrued $ 347   $
           

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Net loss $ (4,269 )   $ (14,917 )
Add back:  Depreciation and amortization   188       186  
Add back:  Interest expense   537       381  
EBITDA   (3,544 )     (14,350 )
Add Back: Stock-based compensation   1,362       564  
Add Back: Impairment of digital currencies   50       9,353  
(Less)/Add back: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities   (253 )     213  
Less: Gain on sale of digital assets   (3,214 )     (26 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,599 )   $ (4,246 )


  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except percentages) 2023   2022
Gross profit $ 361     $ 1,771  
Add back:  Stock-based compensation   253       46  
Adjusted gross profit $ 614     $ 1,817  
Adjusted gross margin   12.9 %     26.8 %


Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,   Change  
(in thousands, except percentages) 2023   2022   Amount   %  
Net Revenues                
Platform revenue $ 1,345     $ 2,492     $ (1,147 )   (46.0 )%
Hardware revenue   3,402       4,286       (884 )   (20.6 )%
Net revenues $ 4,747     $ 6,778     $ (2,031 )   (30.0 )%
Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue   28.3 %     36.8 %          
Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue   71.7 %     63.2 %          


Primary Logo

