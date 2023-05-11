Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,145 in the last 365 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Biologics & Drug Delivery growing +24%; Company Reaffirms 2023 Revenue Forecast

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Reported quarterly revenue of $5.4 million, a 8% year-over-year increase;
  • Increased biologics and drug delivery revenue to $2.7 million, a 24% year-over-year increase;
  • Announced exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with UCSF for Innovative Intra-Cerebral Cellular Delivery Platform;
  • Added multiple new biologics and drug delivery partners in the quarter to bring the total to more than 50;
  • Installed two additional ClearPoint Navigation systems in the quarter;
  • Installed two additional Prism Laser Therapy systems in the quarter;
  • Began development of new operating room-based software through an extended partnership with Philips and New England Scientific;
  • Submitted construction plans for our new manufacturing site in Carlsbad, California;
  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $31.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company reaffirms its full year 2023 revenue outlook of between $25.0 and $27.0 million.

“ClearPoint enjoyed another record quarter, driven by our continued focus on biologics and drug delivery pre-clinical services which we provide to our growing list of biotech and pharma partners,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “Our four-pillar growth strategy continues to make progress, and to be the backbone of our vision and success as it has informed a number of very important strategic pivots over the past couple of years including expanding pre-clinical services and capabilities, entering the therapeutic device market with the PRISM Laser Therapy System, and evolving our navigation platform beyond the MRI and into the operating room. We believe we are well-positioned for the future and that is a testament to our world class management team and every ClearPoint employee that is dedicated to serving our patients and our customers. Our first quarter performance for both revenue and cash usage are in-line with our plan, and we continue to expect 2023 revenue to be in the range of $25 - $27 million representing 22% to 35% growth year over year.”

Financial Results – Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenue was $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $0.4 million, or 8%.

Functional neurosurgery navigation and therapy revenue, increased 5% to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $2.2 million for the same period in 2022. The growth was driven by higher service revenue.

Biologics and drug delivery revenue, which includes sales of disposable products and services related to customer-sponsored pre-clinical and clinical trials utilizing our products, increased 24% to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $2.2 million for the same period in 2022. This increase is attributable to a $0.8 million increase in service revenue, partially offset by $0.3 million decrease in product revenue.

Capital equipment and software revenue, consisting of sales of ClearPoint reusable hardware and software, and of related services, decreased 38% to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $0.6 million for the same period in 2022 as a result of fewer placements of ClearPoint capital and software.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was 59%, as compared to a gross margin of 64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in overhead costs and other inventory costs as well as higher costs for biologics and drug delivery services.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.9 million, compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in headcount across the organization and share based compensation.

At March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $31.7 million as compared to $37.5 million at December 31, 2022, with the decrease resulting primarily from the use of cash in operating activities of $5.7 million.

Teleconference Information

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live broadcast review of the Company's 2023 first quarter on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=48votd8a. Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (888) 428-7458, or at (862) 298-0702 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until June 11, 2023, by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company's Investor website at https://ir.clearpointneuro.com/.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 65 active sites in the North America, Europe, and South America. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with more than 50 pharmaceutical/biotech companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 6,000 procedures have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and in the teleconference referenced above concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, the size of total addressable markets or the market opportunity for the Company’s products and services, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global instability, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and macroeconomic and inflationary conditions; future revenue from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the ability of our biologics and drug delivery partners to achieve commercial success, including their use of our products and services in their delivery of therapies; and risks inherent in the research and development of new products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 15, 2023.

Contact:

Danilo D’Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 900-6833

info@clearpointneuro.com

Caroline Corner, Investor Relations

ir@clearpointneuro.com

   
CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
   
  For The Three Months
Ended March 31,
   2023    2022 
Revenue:      
Product revenue $ 2,630     $ 3,163  
Service and other revenue   2,803       1,868  
Total revenue   5,433       5,031  
Cost of revenue   2,231       1,800  
Gross profit   3,202       3,231  
Research and development costs   3,023       2,901  
Sales and marketing expenses   2,933       2,018  
General and administrative expenses   2,958       2,176  
Operating loss   (5,712 )     (3,864 )
Other expense:      
Other (expense) income, net   (11 )     11  
Interest income (expense), net   114       (106 )
Net loss $ (5,609 )   $ (3,959 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:      
Basic and diluted $ (0.23 )   $ (0.17 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:      
Basic and diluted   24,583,163       23,682,442  


CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
 
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,792     $ 27,615  
Short-term investments, at amortized cost   9,943       9,874  
Accounts receivable, net   2,678       2,665  
Inventory, net   9,808       9,303  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,764       1,723  
Total current assets   45,985       51,180  
Property and equipment, net   949       806  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   1,762       1,895  
Software license inventory   450       450  
Licensing rights   970       1,028  
Other assets   131       131  
Total assets $ 50,247     $ 55,490  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,352     $ 272  
Accrued compensation   1,454       2,824  
Other accrued liabilities   1,396       2,065  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   571       561  
Deferred product and service revenue, current portion   1,281       1,066  
Total current liabilities   6,054       6,788  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   1,386       1,532  
Deferred product and service revenue, net of current portion   320       390  
2020 senior secured convertible note payable, net   9,907       9,893  
Total liabilities   17,667       18,603  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 24,582,251 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023; and 24,578,983 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022   246       246  
Additional paid-in capital   188,310       187,008  
Accumulated deficit   (155,976 )     (150,367 )
Total stockholders’ equity   32,580       36,887  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,247     $ 55,490  


CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  For The Three Months
Ended March 31,
   2023     2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (5,609 )   $ (3,959 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Allowance for credit losses (recoveries)   171       (61 )
Depreciation and amortization   129       86  
Share-based compensation   1,307       899  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discounts   14       13  
Amortization of lease right-of-use, net of accretion in lease liabilities   142       133  
Accretion of discounts on short-term investments   (69 )      
Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:      
Accounts receivable   (184 )     155  
Inventory, net   (578 )     (880 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (42 )     128  
Other assets         30  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (959 )     (692 )
Lease liabilities   (146 )     (128 )
Deferred revenue   144       7  
Net cash flows from operating activities   (5,680 )     (4,269 )
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (138 )     (69 )
Acquisition of licensing rights         (116 )
Net cash flows from investing activities   (138 )     (185 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from stock option and warrant exercises         3  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (5 )      
Net cash flows from financing activities   (5 )     3  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (5,823 )     (4,451 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   27,615       54,109  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,792     $ 49,658  
       
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
Cash paid for:      
Income taxes $     $  
Interest $ 179     $ 100  

Primary Logo

You just read:

ClearPoint Neuro Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more