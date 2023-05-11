Nanophase Reports Record First Quarter Revenue for 2023

/EIN News/ -- — Delivered over $9 Million in Q1 revenue

— Progressive bottom line improvement through Q1

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to have ended the quarter with a strong March in terms of both revenue and profitability. Our Q1 results are not in line with our plan, with poor January performance proving difficult to overcome. However, by March, we achieved gross profit levels that we believe are more representative of our Company, and still see room for near-term improvement. We expect to deliver quarterly profits going forward, leading to a profitable 2023.”

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “During Q1 we focused on operational improvements, which came to fruition in March – when we achieved our lowest labor cost as a percent of sales since 2021. We continue to focus primarily on improving our profitability in the near term while supporting the continued growth and success of our brand partners.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $9.5 million, vs. $8.2 million for the same period in 2022, a 16% increase.

On revenue, quarter over quarter gross margin was up 4%, with 2% due to labor savings.

“We had a combined $20 million in open P.O.s and shipped orders leaving March, two-thirds of which reflect potential Q2 volume. We expect more orders for Q3 shipments, followed by more Q4 order volume later in the year. We’re excited about our prospects for both this year’s sales volume, and, more critically, increased profitability,” said Jankowski.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 29, 2023. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) (in thousands except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,094 $ 2,186 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $298 for March 31, 2023 and $139 for December 31, 2022 4,380 4,734 Inventories, net 8,118 8,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 933 866 Total current assets 14,525 16,625 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,235 7,949 Operating leases, right of use 8,714 8,978 Other assets, net 4 6 Total assets $ 31,478 $ 33,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit, related party 6,892 7,282 Accounts payable 6,032 6,363 Current portion of long-term debt, related parites 1,000 - Current portion of deferred revenue 1,807 2,167 Accrued expenses 1,132 1,023 Total current liabilities 16,863 16,835 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 9,751 9,823 Long-term debt, related party - 1,000 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 35 21 Asset retirement obligations 232 230 Total long-term liabilities 10,018 11,074 Contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 49,520,571 and 49,320,680 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2021, respectively 495 493 Additional paid-in capital 105,534 105,226 Accumulated deficit (101,432 ) (100,070 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,597 5,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,478 $ 33,558



