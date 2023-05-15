Capstone Partners Adds Chris Hastings as Head of Equity Capital Markets Advisory

New group leadership expands Capstone’s equity capital offerings, reinforces firm’s fully integrated suite of services.

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, announced that Chris Hastings has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of the firm’s expanded Equity Capital Markets Group. Based in New York, he will work closely with the firm’s Debt Advisory Group, Sponsor Coverage Group, and senior M&A advisors to expand the firm’s equity private placement capabilities, structured equity offerings, and dual-path capability.

Hastings brings over 25 years of experience in private placements and throughout his career has helped clients raise $20 billion+ globally across 100+ transactions. He offers deep expertise in structured equity transactions, which Capstone anticipates seeing high demand for in the current economic environment. Hastings will collaborate with Capstone’s recently expanded Debt Advisory Group and industry M&A teams to deliver innovative capital solutions to complex situations, helping clients achieve their long-term goals.

Hastings joins Capstone from Houlihan Lokey, where he was a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets group. He has also served as Head of Equity Private Placements at both DC Advisory/Signal Hill and Bear Stearns and was a founding member of the private placement group at Cantor Fitzgerald. His industry expertise and extensive equity network will provide clients access to hundreds of quality investors.

He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University.

Hastings commented, “From my first conversation, I was struck by the quality of the people and the culture at Capstone. I knew that this would be a great fit and I am thrilled to join the team. Capstone has built an outstanding reputation as a leading mid-market platform serving clients across the U.S. I’m excited to continue to build out the group and we look forward to working with Capstone’s industry teams to provide a wholistic solution to our clients in need of raising equity capital.”

The addition is part of a larger expansion plan for the firm’s integrated capabilities and corporate finance advisory expertise. John Ferrara, Founder and President of Capstone, said, “Equity Capital Advisory is a vital piece of the puzzle in client’s long-term strategic planning, and we expect that structured equity needs will remain trending in 2023 given the market volatility. We’re thrilled to welcome Hastings and offer clients deeper expertise.”



ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

