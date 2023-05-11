The Luisa Diaz Foundation Celebrates the 9th Annual MAG Gala "A Celebration of Kindness" at The Plaza
The Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala, in support of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking hosts its 9th anniversary on May 18th, 2023 at The Plaza
The Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala, in support of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The Luisa Diaz Foundation, founded in 2020 hosts its annual event which returns to New York for its Ninth anniversary on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 starting at 6:30pm at The iconic Plaza Hotel with an evening of compassion-meets-fashion and will include as a highlight the "Runway of Hope."
Funds from the 2023 event will benefit three charities: Safe Passage Heals, Hope’s Door and Team TLC NYC.
Survivors of domestic violence who have completed the program to break the vicious cycle of domestic abuse will walk in the MAG Gala’s empowerment fashion show, dressed by designers Jovani, Anne Fontaine and Chiara Boni. The walk on the runway signifies the transition from a place of darkness to one of hope and light. This year's celebration also includes an official proclamation from New York City declaring May 18, 2023, as "Kindness is Cool Day" from that day forth.
Hall of Fame broadcaster, WABC radio and “Positively America” host Ernie Anastos will serve as the evening’s host. Influencer Johnny Drinks will be live streaming and serving up the “Kindness is Cool” martini. Seth Herzog, resident comedian, and sketch performer with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, will preside over a live auction. The evening's entertainment will include an electrifying performance by Sarina the Violin Diva and DJ Show N Tell.
Executive director and former Ms. Venezuela International Luisa Diaz founded the Luisa Diaz Foundation in honor of her beloved grandmother to raise funds and awareness for individuals and organizations who support survivors of domestic violence and their families.
“The MAG Gala has been possible because of a snowball of kindness since the first gala with everyone that came together to make this event happen,” said Luisa Diaz, founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation. “The Gala’s ‘Kindness is Cool’ award is given out to individuals and organizations that show kindness in the community. This year's award goes to Ilze Thielmann from Team TLC NYC and Hope’s Door. We will also debut the first Legacy Sponsor Award to Active International, who has been a loyal believer and supporter of the impact we are making in the community.”
“Jovani has had the honor to dress survivors for the MAG Gala for the past nine years, Being a part of this event has not just been about the glamour, but about seeing these strong and resilient women shine and blossom above and beyond their traumas. Just being a small part in their journey in rebuilding their lives is enough for us.” Said Felicia Garay-Stanton.
“I’ve always worked with the aim of making women self-confident and comfortable,” added Chiara Boni. “I believe that the female universe has infinite power and being able to support all those who have suffered profound abuse but have managed not only to survive but also to win, makes me happy and proud.”
“It is an honor to be a part of the Luisa Diaz Foundation MAG Gala,” said Anne Fontaine. “It is more important than ever to raise awareness about the global issues of abuse and trafficking—not only to be involved in solutions but to provide hope and courage to anyone who is a survivor to look to a better, safer future.”
About The Luisa Diaz Foundation
Founded by Luisa Diaz, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF, 501c3) supports organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact in helping people and their communities through acts of kindness. Luisa developed and produced the “MAG Gala,” which is a “celebration of kindness” with annual events in Los Angeles and New York. These events raised money and awareness for individuals and organizations such as “Safe Passage” to support survivors of domestic violence and their families. Luisa worked directly with the survivors in coaching and helping them build their self-esteem to walk the “Runway of Hope” (Walking Towards the Light).
