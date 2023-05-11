The Luisa Diaz Foundation Celebrates the 9th Annual MAG Gala "A Celebration of Kindness" at The Plaza

Luisa Diaz Foundation Logo Luisa Diaz MAG Gala Logo Luisa Diaz (photo credit: Richard Simpson)

The Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala, in support of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking hosts its 9th anniversary on May 18th, 2023 at The Plaza

The MAG Gala has been possible because of a snowball of kindness since the first gala with everyone that came together to make this event happen,” — Luisa Diaz, Founder, Luisa Diaz Foundation