New York Farm Bureau Led Coalition Pushes for Science to be the Driving Force for Pesticide Regulations in New York
More than five dozen organizations sent a letter opposing the “Birds and Bees Act” to state leaders.ALBANY, NY, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Farm Bureau and a large coalition of farm groups, agribusiness, and supporters wrote
to Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders asking them to let the Department of Environmental
Conservation and its science be the guide when reviewing and regulating pesticides in the state.
In addition, the letter calls for a rejection of the Birds and Bees Act (S.1856/A.3226) that would
set a threatening precedent by legislating a ban of an entire class of pesticides that has led to
more environmentally friendly practices in caring for the land and pollinators.
The letter explains how the ban of neonicotinoids would put farmers, landscapers, golf courses,
and more at a serious disadvantage in fighting off pests. It would also expose the land to greater
tillage to battle pest infestation. This would, in turn, reduce climate smart farming practices that
sequester carbon, making it harder for New York State to meet sustainability goals.
“Without treated seed and applications of crop protectants, farmers would revert to planting
fewer cover crops to avoid losses to seed Corn Maggot and other pests. Removing these tools
would impact the state’s carbon footprint, requiring additional tractor passthroughs and products
to be applied,” read the letter, in part.
The letter also highlights that neonicotinoids represent one of the most significant advances in
insecticide technology in recent history and are among the safest pesticides for people and the
environment, hence their widespread adoption. In addition, it stresses how seed coating
technology mitigates pesticide exposure to pollinators due to the application method and
subsurface planting of the crop protectant.
“When used according to label instructions, neonicotinoid products can be used safely by
applicators, and they offer unique benefits that make them ideal tools for addressing certain pest
problems and as part of an Integrated Pest Management program,” said in the letter.
Currently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and its experts have
the authority to review and regulate all pesticides in the state, one of the few states to have a
stricter regulatory protocol than federal EPA oversight. In addition, New York State has
implemented a strong pollinator protection plan coinciding with the nation leading Integrated
Pest Management program. The coalition believes this oversight should remain rather than
allowing politics to play a role in determining what is best for our food supply and environment.
Click here to read the full letter.
New York Farm Bureau is the State’s largest agricultural lobbying/trade organization. Its members and the public know the organization as
“The Voice of New York Agriculture.” New York Farm Bureau’s mission is “Supporting today’s agricultural needs and creating member opportunities for tomorrow through advocacy and education.”
Steve Ammerman,
New York Farm Bureau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook