FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – May 11, 2023

South Atlantic Canners, Inc. Expanding Lee County Operations

COLUMBIA – South Atlantic Canners, Inc. (South Atlantic Canners), a Coca-Cola production cooperative that includes several Coca-Cola distributors, today announced plans to expand its Lee County operations. The company’s $28.7 million investment will create 15 new jobs over the next five years.

South Atlantic Canners is managed by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes and produces more than 300 brands and flavors of beverages across 14 states and Washington, D.C., to more than 60 million people.

Located at 601 Cousar Street in Bishopville, South Atlantic Canners plans to renovate its existing facility and add new, state-of-the-art equipment.

The expansion is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2027. Initial hiring for new positions is underway; interested applicants should visit www.work4coke.com for more information.

QUOTES

“This investment reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola distributors to manufacture our products in Lee County and South Carolina. This investment will positively impact our ability to serve our team, customers and communities, and hopefully encourages future economic development in the region.”

-South Atlantic Canners, Inc. Senior Plant Director Troy Santoscoy

“South Atlantic Canners’ expansion is yet another indication that companies are not only finding success in South Carolina but also recognize it as a place where they can continue to thrive for years to come. This expansion is a clear indication of their confidence in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re happy to support South Atlantic Canners in strengthening its commitment to South Carolina. These agribusiness jobs are important to the area and the state.”

-South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

