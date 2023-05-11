Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,994 in the last 365 days.

Dewdney Bridge proposed replacement nears final design

CANADA, May 11 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning the replacement of Dewdney Bridge on Highway 7 and is sharing the proposed design.

Dewdney Bridge connects Highway 7 on both sides of Nicomen Slough, approximately eight kilometres east of Mission, with connections to Highway 1 via highways 9 and 11.

The existing Dewdney Bridge was built in 1958 and is nearing the end of its serviceable life. The new bridge would be constructed beside the current bridge on the upstream side. A new Dewdney Bridge would also include a three-metre-wide multi-use pathway.

By replacing the bridge, the ministry could improve the crossing’s environmental impact by removing 300 creosote piles from the waterway. A new structure would provide higher clearance for river navigation and protection against flooding. As well, a new structure would support the resiliency of the highway network through the Fraser Valley in the event of a Highway 1 closure.

The ministry’s next steps in the Dewdney Bridge Replacement Project would be to finalize the design and prepare the project for tender when funding is confirmed.

Learn More:

Learn more about the proposed project, including design changes made based on feedback from the March 2020 public open house, by visiting the project website: www.gov.bc.ca/highway7dewdneybridge

You just read:

Dewdney Bridge proposed replacement nears final design

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more