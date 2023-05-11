MassDEP Recognizes Drinking Water Systems and Operators Across Massachusetts for Exemplary Service 

BOSTON — In honor of National Drinking Water Week, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has awarded 61 public water systems and operators for excellent service to the public. The awardees demonstrated exceptional compliance records, leading conservation efforts, and a commitment to water quality.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is proud to recognize our dedicated drinking water suppliers and professionals as part of our celebration of National Drinking Water Week,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Public water suppliers in Massachusetts continue to show great dedication delivering safe, clean, healthy drinking water to our residents.”

“Reliable access to quality water is critical to people’s daily lives,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple.“We are proud to partner with and honor this year’s award recipients in recognition of their round-the-clock efforts to operate superior water systems that provide this vital service – keeping Massachusetts residents safe and improving our resiliency.”

MassDEP works directly with drinking water utilities to make sure that water delivered to consumers meets all federal and state standards and is clean and abundant. For more than 36 years, during National Drinking Water Week in May, MassDEP has recognized and awarded certain exemplary systems that have reached a high level of service for their work over the preceding year. This year’s public ceremony was held at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll issued a proclamation declaring it Drinking Water Week in the Commonwealth – in recognition of water as a precious natural resource that is directly tied to our health and standard of living enjoyed by Massachusetts residents.

2023 Public Water System Award Recipients and Honorable Mentions

Non-transient Non-community Systems:

Carlisle Public School

Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Small Community Systems:

Benfield Farms (Carlisle)

Bishops Landing Condominiums (Stoughton)

Essex Water Department

Sawyer Hill Ecovillage (Berlin)

West Newbury Water Department

Medium and Large Community Systems:

Ashburnham/Winchendon Joint Water Authority

Athol DPW Water Division

Avon Water Department

Bourne Water District

Brewster Water Department

Buzzards Bay Water District

Dennis Water District

Edgartown Water Department

Hanson Water Department

Middleborough Water Supply

North Andover Water Department

North Raynham Water District

North Sagamore Water District

Orleans Water Department

Provincetown Water Department

Seekonk Water District

Weir River Water System (Hingham)

Winchester Water Department

Consecutive Systems:

Bedford Veterans Administration Hospital

Belmont Water Department (MWRA)

Beverly Water Department

Chelsea Water Department (MWRA)

Framingham Water Department (MWRA)

Freetown Water Commission

Glen Ridge Residents Trust (Dover)

Holmes Park Water District (Westminster)

Marblehead Water Department (MWRA)

Meadowbrook Water Trust (Dover)

Mendon Water Department

Newton Water Department (MWRA)

Quincy Water Department (MWRA)

Swampscott Water Department (MWRA)

Waltham Water Department

Consistent Performer Awards:

Public Water Systems that have received awards for three consecutive years and are ineligible for this year.

Acushnet Water Department

Brookline Water and Sewer Division

Harwich Water Department

Lynn Water and Sewer Comm

Lynnfield Water District (MWRA)

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA)

Whitman Water System

Water Conservation Awards:

The following systems met water conservation standards of 65 residential gallons of water used per-capita per-day, and implemented the minimum, mandatory water use restrictions in 2021. All have websites showing conservation-related information and while not required, all used less water than the previous year.

Acton Water Supply District

Medway Water Department

Scituate Water Division

Westford Water Department

Wilkinsonville Water District

STAR L Award:

Honoring Systems Taking Action to Reduce Lead within school systems.

Lynn Water and Sewer Commission

Central Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Chris P. McClure – Contract Operator

Northeast Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Julie Greenwood-Torelli – Cambridge Water Department

Southeast Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Darren G. Dearth – Veolia

Western Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Jeffrey R. Auer – City of West Springfield

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

