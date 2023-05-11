Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

May 10, 2023 |

Pentagon Spokesperson Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone on May 10 with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

Secretary Austin underscored his continued support for Israel’s right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks launched by terrorist groups, and Defense Minister Gallant reviewed assessments of Israel’s operations in Gaza. Secretary Austin reaffirmed his ironclad support for Israel’s security and urged de-escalation towards a sustainable calm.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close coordination in the coming days and weeks.

