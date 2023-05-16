New Podcast "Fierce Conversations with Toby" Brings Unique Perspective on Adversity and Change

Toby Dorr, author of "Living with Conviction", host of "Fierce Conversations with Toby", and creator of the Unleashed Series. "Fierce Conversations with Toby" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all podcast platforms. New episodes are released on Tuesdays. "Living with Conviction", Toby Dorr's best selling memoir details Dorr's experience in prison and how she freed herself from behind bars.

Having Found Her Own Freedom Behind Bars, Toby Dorr Launches a Podcast Aimed at Discussing How Confronting Adversity Can Make a Difference.

None of us is our worst mistake and we are so much more than just one moment in our lives. On this podcast, we talk about the hard things with love and inspiration. In fact, I think we must.” — Toby Dorr, Host of "Fierce Conversations with Toby"

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Activist, Toby Dorr, has launched a new podcast, " Fierce Conversations with Toby ," where she sits down with guests to discuss how they have confronted adversity and turned their experiences into something positive that can make a difference in the world. The podcast draws upon Toby's own experiences in the criminal justice system to help others confront their worst mistakes and create change out of them, just as she has done.The host, Toby Dorr, is no stranger to adversity and has dedicated her life to helping others. Her story of breaking an inmate out of prison and being on the run was the subject of a Lifetime movie, "Jailbreak Lovers," and her best-selling memoir, " Living with Conviction .” In her new podcast, Toby will bring on guests from all walks of life, including business leaders, activists, and everyday people, to discuss how they have confronted challenges in their own lives and the positive impact they have made as a result."I am the most unlikely of criminals but surprisingly, I found my freedom behind bars" said Toby Dorr, the host of the podcast. "None of us is our worst mistake and we are so much more than just one moment in our lives. On this podcast, we talk about the hard things with love and inspiration. In fact, I think we must."In each episode, Toby will delve deep into her guest's personal stories, discussing how they confronted adversity, obstacles, and even their worst mistakes and how they overcame them. She will explore how their experiences have shaped their lives and what they have learned from them. Guests will also share practical advice for listeners who may be facing similar challenges in their own lives.Guests include those who have been wrongfully convicted and sentence to time behind bars, defense lawyer’s dedicated to making changes to a failing justice system, individuals faced with grief and growth in their own journey through the rollercoaster of life, and many more cases of people from all walks of life facing their own challenges and turning them into strength.“Join us in making a difference and changing the world. The life you change just might be yours,” says Dorr.Listeners can subscribe to "Fierce Conversations with Toby" on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The podcast's first season is now live and is produced by Number Three Productions . New episodes are posted weekly on Tuesdays.For more information about "Fierce Conversations with Toby," visit https://tobydorr.com/podcast-schedule/

Who Is Toby Dorr?: Trailer for Fierce Conversations with Toby