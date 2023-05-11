Akullian Creative Makes History with Award Winning Campaign

The Silver ADDY Akullian Creative earned at the local ADDYs looks good in Studio A.

In the first year of the "Guerilla Marketing" campaign, the Ace's of video, animation and design put together a project worthy of national recognition.

Creativity is a part of our name. We are always excited to work with Johnny, especially on this project where our creativity was going to connect his fans with Yankee Stadium.” — Rich Akullian

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Akullian Creative’s award winning “Guerilla Marketing” campaign featuring Johnny 2 Phones has won a Special Judge’s Award and a silver ADDY at the American Advertising Awards District 2 competition. These accolades are the first District 2 awards in Akullian Creative’s history and the first time the Aces will have a project moving onto the national competition.The campaign that got Johnny 2 Phones’ song “Back on Base” played at Yankee Stadium has previously won two judges’ picks and a silver ADDY at the local ADDY awards in the “Guerilla Marketing” category, recognizing successful marketing campaigns that seized the moment and achieved its goals despite not having a budget or time to plan out a traditional campaign. For the team at Akullian Creative, this meant helping Johnny 2 Phones develop a strategy that included spreading the word in a grassroots movement.To make this happen, Johnny went to Yankee Stadium to share his song with fans and build excitement on social media. At Studio A, the team sent a one-sheet to the DJ at Yankee Stadium, Jay Jung, telling him about our campaign and how he fits into it. After a few weeks, our plan worked: Johnny’s song was played in Yankee Stadium.At the local ADDY competition hosted by CRAF (Capital Region Advertising Federation), the two judges that recognized the “Back on Base” campaign with Judge’s Picks, Nikhil Ghodke and Britania Weinstein, noted the power of storytelling on display in this campaign . From there, our campaign moved onto the District 2 awards in the American Advertising Federation competition, competing with other local award winners from New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Washington D.C and Maryland. At the District 2 awards, the judges left the following note in response to the “Back on Base” campaign:"LOVE! This is guerrilla marketing meets social media at its best. And Johnny 2 Phones just makes me smile... you want him to succeed. And he did! Well done!"From here, the “Back on Base” campaign moves on to the national competition, taking place in St. Louis, MO from June 1st through the 4th. Rich Akullian, Creative Director and founder at Akullian Creative, is proud of the work his company does, especially when it connects audiences on this large of a scale.“As soon as the team and I heard ‘Back on Base,’ everyone in the room could imagine it being played at Yankee Stadium,” Rich said. “Creativity is a part of our name. We are always excited to work with Johnny, especially on this project where our creativity was going to connect his fans with Yankee Stadium. Thank you to AAF for the recognition, we are excited to represent CRAF at the national competition.”The American Advertising Awards National Gala will be held on June 2nd, 2023 in St. Louis, MO. At this event, the Aces of Akullian Creative will learn whether their “Guerilla Marketing” campaign will win silver or gold at the national level.This award was not the first time Akullian Creative has been recognized for work done with Johnny 2 Phones. At the 2022 ADDY awards, the Aces won two silver ADDYs for Johnny’s music video “22 & Confused,” one in the category “Music Video Editing” and one in the “Film and Video Editing” category.Akullian Creative are your Aces for video, animation and design, operating out of Studio A on 110 Wolf Road in Albany, New York. With clients ranging from international tech companies like Infinidat, to colleges like the University of South Florida. The Aces also work with brands like the Public Employees Federation of New York, representing the interests of thousands of public employees, and clients local to the Albany area like The Anderson Group and the Saint Gregory’s School.For your upcoming creative project with professional video, animation and design needs, chat with the Aces today! Follow Akullian Creative on Instagram and Facebook for the latest on the projects getting worked on in Studio A.

Akullian Creative's Guerilla Marketing Campaign - Back on Base by Johnny 2 Phones @ Yankee Stadium