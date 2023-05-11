Beautiful Little Book Inspires and Gives Lessons
Spirit-Human Conversation Brings Loads of Delight in “Bella and Mirabel”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One day, a tiny brilliant light - like a firefly - shows up in a garden one balmy April morning. A year later, the light shows more often, disrupts her day-to-day routine, and brings messages that would change her life for the better - and to the readers too!
This is how the new book “Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” starts. From its first few pages, readers are taken on a journey that brings so much fun, inspiration, lessons, and motivation - you’d never want to put the book down!
The book brings inspirational messages from an earth spirit to her human sister and focuses on freedom from our hardwired conditioning of "musts" and "shoulds." It will appeal to anyone questioning the meaning of their lives.
Penned by prolific author Mary Ellen Jackson, the book brings messages from the earth spirit that are delivered in a funny, quirky manner. “The little deva, Bella, will use any object to get her point across, such as a bristle hair brush or hats,” Jackson says. “Using the analogy of the hard versus a soft bristle brush she tells us the hair cells groan when brushed by the hard bristle brush. Whereas with the soft brush, the cells settle down into a quiet snooze,” she continues.
Similarly in our quest for spiritual growth, Jackson says, we tend to push ourselves too hard whereas she artfully urges us on with compassion and humor and tweaks us when we get too serious.
In exploring the many roles humans play throughout the day, Bella uses hats as an example. Mirabel brings lessons that make us ponder whether or not we are fitted for the roles we take on, and the possible effects of it on our body - which brings its readers some rich and timeless pieces of advice.
Jackson hopped from a career in Advocacy for the Elderly to counseling services for clients who questioned the meaning of their lives. Through her rich education from Celeste, her guide and mentor, and a tiny mischievous diva she has counseled clients on exploring their dreams. She has given workshops on channeling, the light body (invisible energy surrounding each of us), and informative talks on the meaning of life, the power of thought and language, mediumship, and the dying process when a soul prepares to leave the earth.
“Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
