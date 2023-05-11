Zero-Touch Provisioning Market

The market is driven by the trend toward cloud migration and the demand for ZTP solutions to provide and maintain cloud-based network infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Expected to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2032 | Top Players such as - Arista, Riverbed and ZPE." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global zero-touch provisioning market size was valued at USD 3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The global zero-touch provisioning market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including rise in need for eliminating manual configuration, increased adoption of cloud services, and rise in adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). By component, the platforms segment held the highest share in 2022, By region, LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2032.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global zero-touch provisioning market, covering its various segments such as component, device type, complexity, enterprise size, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By network complexity, the complex network architecture segment held the major share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. However, the dynamic network environment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032. The multi-vendor environment segment is also analyzed in the report.

By device type, the switches segment captured the largest share of nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the IoT devices segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032. The routers, access points, firewalls, and others segments are also studied in the report.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The segments assessed through the study include BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and others.

By region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, and Europe.

The key players of the global zero-touch provisioning market analyzed in the research include ZPE Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., Nokia, Extreme Networks, Google LLC, Red Hat, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Juniper Networks, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The pandemic accelerated the adoption of zero-touch provisioning solutions as businesses started recognizing the benefits of automation and digital transformation. Scalability, flexibility, and affordability are the key factors that make zero-touch provisioning solutions attractive to businesses.

● Also, due to the shift toward remote work, zero-touch provisioning tools became essential for protecting remote devices and networks. In a nutshell, the pandemic increased the demand for user-friendly zero-touch provisioning solutions. Companies were looking for solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and do not require highly specialized technical knowledge.

