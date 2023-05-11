Two of the Rarest 1930 Martin Guitars Realize Over $750,000

Dream Guitars, the premier shop offering the finest acoustic guitars in the world, has recently sold two 1930 Martin 45-style flattops for a collective $772,500. Both guitars sold less than one week after being listed for sale.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dream Guitars, the premier shop offering the finest acoustic guitars in the world, has recently sold two 1930 Martin 45-style flattops for a collective $772,500. Both guitars sold less than one week after being listed for sale.

The first guitar, an OM-45 Deluxe, was the sixth of only 11 ever built, serial number 44068. "We have all heard the term a Holy Grail guitar," said Paul Heumiller, owner of Dream Guitars. "Well, this is what we all mean. Behold, the 6th Martin OM-45 Deluxe ever made in 1930. This beauty was stamped on 9/23/30. This is an instrument that combines rarity with incredible musicality and tone. I've been fortunate to play many Martins from this era, and this one seems to breathe music."

The second instrument, a 000-45 Deluxe serial number 42714, was custom ordered in 1930 prior to the run of 11 OM-45 Deluxe models, and is considered the only such guitar ever ordered as well as the inspiration for the holy grail OM-45 Deluxe model. "This is as close as I've come to a religious experience with an instrument," said Logan Wells of Dream Guitars. "There's the sheer depth of history around this guitar, what it represents for the American flattop ideal, surely, but there's also the voice. And the neck. This 1930 000-45 Deluxe plays without effort, and the voice has an immediate room-filling quality that surrounds me as I play. The materials have aged and dried and become like glass, and resonate with even a light touch. I am grateful for the opportunity."

Both instruments are constructed of Brazilian Rosewood body and Adirondack Spruce top, Mahogany neck, complete with 45-style Pearl and Abalone inlays at back, top, sides, neck, and headstock, as well as inlaid pickguard. They were sold from a client's personal collection and retain much of their original components and construction, making them among the most all-time desirable Martins from the prewar era prior to World War II. These instruments have fueled generations of replicas and recreations, and continue to inspire the contemporary culture of American flattop guitars today.

More details on each guitar can be found at the following links:

1930 Martin 000-45

1930 Martin OM-45 Deluxe

Featured spotlight of the 1930 Martin 000-45 Deluxe and 1930 Martin OM-45 Deluxe

About Dream Guitars

Dream Guitars is an Asheville, North Carolina-based company specializing in premium, collector, and presentation grade guitars. Its mission is to gather together the finest quality guitars in the world, and offer them in an honorable fashion with real expertise and guidance. Dream Guitars now offers many of the finest instruments in the world in one place, brought to you by players, for players.

Pull Quote

"We have all heard the term a Holy Grail guitar," said Paul Heumiller, owner of Dream Guitars. "Well, this is what we all mean.

Media Contact

Paul Heumiller, Dream Guitars, 1 828-658-9795, info@dreamguitars.com, www.dreamguitars.com

SOURCE Dream Guitars