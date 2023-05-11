Carper Highlights Importance of Clean Nuclear Energy and Well-Resourced NRC During Nomination Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today held a hearing to consider the nomination of Jeff Baran to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

ON THE ROLE OF THE NRC IN COMBATTING CLIMATE CHANGE:

“The NRC’s work is critical in our fight against climate change. Commissioner Baran has demonstrated this commitment to addressing climate change through the Commission’s work to establish the right regulatory framework for the safe licensing and the operation of new technologies—like the next generation of nuclear reactors and fusion energy systems.”

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF A FULLY STAFFED, WELL-RESOURCED NRC:

“A vacancy on the Commission at this critical moment could delay important decisions and slow down the deployment of new nuclear reactors. At the end of June, when Commissioner Baran’s current term ends, one of the five seats on the Commission will become vacant. Fortunately, the President has nominated Commissioner Baran to serve another term on the NRC … Maintaining a full slate of commissioners will help the NRC continue to carry out its responsibilities effectively and efficiently.”

ON WAYS THE ADVANCE ACT WOULD EMPOWER OUR NATION’S NUCLEAR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE:

Chairman Tom Carper:

“As the United States and other countries around the world work to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, interest is growing in maintaining and operating nuclear reactors and deploying new nuclear reactors that can help us meet our clean energy goals … These new designs must ultimately be reviewed and approved by the NRC before deployment. Would you please take a moment to share your thoughts on the ADVANCE Act with us? Important legislation led by Senator Capito and myself and Senator Boozman. Are there provisions in the bill that you think are particularly helpful to the NRC’s work?”

Jeffery Baran, Commissioner, NRC:

“I think it’s a very good bill with a number of valuable provisions. Easing the corporate support constraints would help the agency a lot, particularly with IT and physical space renovations, which saves money down the road. The additional hiring flexibilities would help us tackle our tough hiring challenge—so that we have the right expertise in place to review the new applications we’re getting, modernizing the foreign ownership control and domination restrictions are an important step too.”

