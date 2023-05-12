Maryland Decking Builds Custom PVC & Composite Decks in Baltimore County
Maryland Decking is a professional deck-building contractor with licensed technicians to design and build durable and custom decks in Anna Arundel.
My deck looks perfect and feels very solid like it could last forever. The deck is large, 750 sq ft. It was a pretty complicated job. They did a very professional job and I couldn't be happier.”GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautiful decking in a residential property offers a perfect spot for get-together parties, entertainment, and relaxation. It's an essential addition to outdoor living spaces and quite common in Maryland homes. Besides providing outdoor space for dining and fun activities with family and friends, decks and porches improve a property's curb appeal and resale value. In addition, with various deck-building materials and patterns available today, homeowners can easily customize their decks that meet their budgets and requirements. But designing and building a custom deck requires professional deck builders such as Maryland Decking to create custom, functional, and durable decks.
Involving a deck builder brings various benefits for homeowners. For example, they can help choose suitable materials for decks, such as wood, PVC, composite, and metal. In addition, they can explain the pros and cons of each material to help homeowners make a wise selection within their budget. For example, although wood is a classic choice due to its warm, inviting, and natural appearance, it is prone to damage from moisture, insects, and sunlight without proper maintenance. On the other hand, composite decking consists of a combination of wood fibers and plastic. It is durable, low-maintenance, and affordable material and is available in different textures and colors, which can help homeowners customize their deck building to match their architectural design. Professional deck builders like Maryland Decking can help customers choose from different PVC and composite decking brands such as Fiberon, Trex, and more.
"My deck looks perfect and feels very solid like it could last forever. I have a little construction experience. I watched TJ and his crew throughout the process. The deck is large, 750 sq ft. Plus I have a two-deck stairway to my backyard. It was a pretty complicated job. They did a very professional job and I couldn't be happier." - Jon Sweemer, Google Reviews.
Another advantage of hiring an experienced Maryland deck builder is custom designing and finishing suitable for local weather and conditions. This means they can construct patios and porches resistant to wind, rain, and snow. In addition, they know the best fasteners and other structural aspects for constructing Maryland porches and decks. Their familiarity with local building codes and regulations also helps construct safe decks and outdoor structures that can endure the wear and tear of regular use.
Decks and patios are an excellent addition to Maryland residential properties to enjoy the outdoor weather, relax, and host parties with family and friends. However, the results will depend on the experience of the installer and chosen material. So it makes sense to locate qualified and licensed deck builders like Maryland Decking to ensure the installation complies with local regulations and can withstand the weather and outdoor conditions.
About Maryland Decking
Maryland Decking is a licensed deck contractor serving Anne Arundel County and the neighboring areas. They also construct patios, fences, and other outdoor and indoor structures. Custom decks and patios are the company's forte, and they provide customers with a range of long-lasting material options like PVC and composite to accommodate their preferences and budgets.
