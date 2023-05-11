Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,978 in the last 365 days.

SAGALIAM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF THOMAS W. NEUKRANZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: “SAGAU”, “SAGA”, “SAGAR”) (“we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) announced today that Thomas W. Neukranz, its Chief Financial Officer and member of its Board of Directors had resigned effective May 7, 2023. There were no disagreements between the Company and Mr. Neukranz on any matter related to the Company’s operations, financial reporting, policies or practices.

About Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 31, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Sagaliam intends to continue to pursue the consummation of a business combination with an appropriate target.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.,
Barry Kostiner, Chief Executive Officer
1800 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1475
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Tel: (213) 616-0011
bkostiner@fintecham.com


You just read:

SAGALIAM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF THOMAS W. NEUKRANZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more