Number Three Productions Nominated for Publisher Podcast Awards for Second Year in a Row
Colorado Springs Based Audio Production Company Receives Nomination For Publisher Podcast Awards Up Against Major Players In The Industry
It shows that a small business production company has the quality and content to compete with larger companies.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Number Three Productions, a podcasting company based in Colorado Springs, CO was nominated for the second year in a row at the Publisher Podcast Awards. The company's director, Mark Packard, received nomination for the award of Podcast Hero of The Year. Podcast, “Quantum rEvolution with Karen Curry Parker,” has also received a shortlist nomination in the special interests category at the award ceremony, held in London, Great Britain.
The Publisher Podcast Awards recognize excellence in podcasting and bring attention to outstanding podcasts and podcast producers. The awards ceremony features nominations from some of the biggest names in the podcasting industry, including Marvel and Amazon podcasts. It is a tremendous honor for Number Three Productions to be recognized among such prestigious names.
"At its core, the podcasting community is open, receptive, and the competitiveness is in a ‘lets all get better’ way, not a ‘if you win that means I can't win’ way,” said Mark Packard, the director of Number Three Productions. "It shows that a small business production company has the quality and content to compete with larger companies. We are thrilled to have received this recognition and proud to be part of such an exciting and inclusive industry."
"Quantum rEvolution with Karen Curry Parker" is a podcast that explores the intersection of science, spirituality, and quantum physics. Hosted by Karen Curry Parker, the podcast features interviews with cutting-edge scientists, spiritual leaders, artists, disruptors, and visionaries who are reframing the narrative of our future. While the topics tackled in the podcast can feel larger than life, the interviews are casual and professional that listeners can immerse themselves not only in the content but also in the passion that Parker has for her guests and their subjects. The podcast has gained a large following and has received positive reviews from listeners all of the world who are interested in healing the rift between spirituality and science to create an equitable and just world.
The nominations have brought attention to Number Three Productions as a go-to for high-quality, professionally edited, and composed audio production. The company has a proven track record of delivering exceptional podcasts, and the nominations are a testament to their commitment to excellence in podcasting.
Number Three Productions wishes all of their fellow the nominees the best of success in their endeavors and looks forward to continuing to provide outstanding podcasts to their listeners and staying true to their mission of “Amplifying voices to disrupt the world.”
