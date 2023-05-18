INSIDEA Drives Bidspirit’s Business Expansion In India
INSIDEA and Bidspirit come together for a strong collaboration empowered to build the future of auctions in India!
Operating in India was a rewarding experience. We couldn't have asked for more professional and dedicated partners than INSIDEA, who bring extensive knowledge and an unwavering commitment to success.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA, a prominent remote work outsourcing platform, has partnered with Bidspirit, a top-tier online auctioning marketplace, to fuel Bidspirit’s business expansion into the Indian market. This expansion drive was unveiled at the 13th Delhi Rang Fair 2023, marking a significant milestone for both companies.
— Nitzan Dikshtein, CEO at Bidspirit
Bidspirit has long been recognized for being an innovative auctioning platform catering to the needs of auction houses and dealers worldwide. With the assistance of INSIDEA, Bidspirit is poised to take its expertise to new heights, expanding its reach and offerings in the Indian market.
As one of the main sponsors of the Delhi Rang Fair, the highlight numismatic event of the year in India, Bidspirit garnered significant attention and visibility. During the event, Bidspirit exhibited its platform and how it benefits the parties involved, which proved instrumental in increasing its brand awareness.
INSIDEA played a crucial role in helping Bidspirit connect with local dealers, auction houses, and individuals at the event. The collaboration proved to be a game-changer, enabling Bidspirit to create a strong foothold in the Indian market.
Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bidspirit to bring innovation and efficiency to the Indian auction industry. Team INSIDEA is dedicated to exceeding expectations and proud to be doing just that for Bidspirit as they expand their business in India."
Nitzan Dikshtein, CEO at Bidspirit, shared his excitement about the Indian market and expressed his gratitude about the collaboration with INSIDEA, saying, "India presents immense opportunities in the auction industry, and our partnership with INSIDEA marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Together, we aim to redefine the auction experience in India and provide a platform that meets the evolving needs of our users."
The primary objective of this partnership was to educate Indian dealers and auction houses, who traditionally favored conventional auctioning methods, about the advantages and capabilities of Bidspirit's online auctioning system. By collaborating with Bidspirit, Indian auction houses, and dealers stand to gain international exposure and expand their reach beyond local markets.
With this powerful collaboration, the future of auctions in India looks promising!
