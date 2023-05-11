The Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Size Worth USD 775.65 Billion by 2028| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 16.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.2%, Market Trends –Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the way we interact with our devices and has made our lives easier in many ways. The IoT has also opened up new opportunities for the insurance industry, allowing insurance providers to offer more personalized and innovative insurance products to their customers.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

IoT devices such as smart homes, wearables, and connected cars are generating vast amounts of data, which can be used by insurers to offer personalized insurance policies based on individual risk profiles. For example, a driver who uses a telematics device in their car can receive a more accurate insurance premium based on their driving behavior. Similarly, a homeowner who uses smart home devices such as a connected smoke detector can receive a discount on their home insurance policy.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Wipro Ltd., Damco International AS, Capgemini SE

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

Due to robust presence of international market players, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

