Dad’s Got Game: University Games Delivers Dad Jokes in Comical New Game
University Games creates a hilarious game out of Dad Jokes
I was creating ‘Dad Jokes’ since before I was a Dad. Then I perfected the art with my three daughters over the last 30 years.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, the joke’s for Dad. University Games today announced the birth of its newest game and it is now a-parent that the Dad Jokes Game will be ready for retail in time for Father’s Day.
— Bob Moog, President of University Games
The new game contains all the best and worst Dad jokes, written and collected by toy industry veteran, long-time Dad, and game design extraordinaire Bob Moog.
“We’ve put the puns to good use,” Moog, president of University Games, said. “I was creating ‘Dad Jokes’ since before I was a Dad. Then I perfected the art with my three daughters over the last 30 years.”
University Games’ Dad Jokes Game, for 2-6 players ages 8+, is just $15, which isn’t much for Dad’s cents of humor.
“Between our company president and the magic of our staff, the game wound up creating itself,” Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, “We had so many great jokes to choose from. The game includes all of Bob Moog’s favorites and if we missed any of yours, it just wasn’t in the cards.”
To play the Dad Jokes Game, players try to match the Dad wisdom cards with the appropriately groaning punchlines. It’ll be all you can gather to collect eight completed jokes to win.
Bob Moog’s Dad Jokes Game is joined this year by other new party and strategy games from University Games including The Rocky Horror Show Game, Irritable Vowels, Relist It, Happy Hour Hustle, Mosaic: A Story of Civilization, Murder Mystery Party Mission Black Hawk Case Files and The Night Hunter Game.
