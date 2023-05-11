Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,172 in the last 365 days.

Dad’s Got Game: University Games Delivers Dad Jokes in Comical New Game

Bob Moog's Dad Jokes Game

University Games creates a hilarious game out of Dad Jokes

I was creating ‘Dad Jokes’ since before I was a Dad. Then I perfected the art with my three daughters over the last 30 years.”
— Bob Moog, President of University Games
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, the joke’s for Dad. University Games today announced the birth of its newest game and it is now a-parent that the Dad Jokes Game will be ready for retail in time for Father’s Day.

The new game contains all the best and worst Dad jokes, written and collected by toy industry veteran, long-time Dad, and game design extraordinaire Bob Moog.

“We’ve put the puns to good use,” Moog, president of University Games, said. “I was creating ‘Dad Jokes’ since before I was a Dad. Then I perfected the art with my three daughters over the last 30 years.”

University Games’ Dad Jokes Game, for 2-6 players ages 8+, is just $15, which isn’t much for Dad’s cents of humor.

“Between our company president and the magic of our staff, the game wound up creating itself,” Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, “We had so many great jokes to choose from. The game includes all of Bob Moog’s favorites and if we missed any of yours, it just wasn’t in the cards.”

To play the Dad Jokes Game, players try to match the Dad wisdom cards with the appropriately groaning punchlines. It’ll be all you can gather to collect eight completed jokes to win.

Bob Moog’s Dad Jokes Game is joined this year by other new party and strategy games from University Games including The Rocky Horror Show Game, Irritable Vowels, Relist It, Happy Hour Hustle, Mosaic: A Story of Civilization, Murder Mystery Party Mission Black Hawk Case Files and The Night Hunter Game.

Greg Walsh
University Games
+1 203-292-6280
greg@walshpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Dad’s Got Game: University Games Delivers Dad Jokes in Comical New Game

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more