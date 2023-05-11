Luxury Home Entertainment Brand Concierge Audio Launches Limited Edition Artist Collaboration with Maggie West

Maggie West designed a series of limited edition speaker skins called Desert Blooms

Luxury speaker brand Concierge Audio released an exclusive collaboration with LA-based artist Maggie West

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury speaker brand Concierge Audio released their breakthrough wireless, Reference Music System One (RMS One) with the exclusive availability of limited-run artwork in collaboration with LA-based artist Maggie West, the company announced today.

With their introduction of the World’s Finest Wireless Music Streaming System, Concierge Audio breaks new ground in many ways. The incorporation of a proprietary wireless technology solution allows Concierge Audio to produce the simplest-to-use streaming approach available, while providing truly reference quality sound in elegant, luxurious loudspeakers, offering finish options unavailable on any other music system.

Their patent pending FlexFinish™ interchangeable cosmetic panel system enables every client to select the Perfect Finish™ for their home decor. Their SimpleSwap™ System Electronics Module, discretely houses proprietary electronics that are simple to remove and replace for updates or service, and their exclusive Concierge national sales network provides bespoke service, including in-home demonstrations and support.

The collaboration with Maggie West marks the first time a speaker manufacturer has blended an ideal combination of original art and state-of-the-art music. Discerning clients can now pursue and enjoy both passions at the same time.

“To partner with an artist blessed with Maggie’s vision and talent for our brand launch was the easiest decision to make,” said Ric Kimbell, Co-Founder of Concierge Audio. “Her style captures the aesthetic and imaginative pleasures of the visual world, much like our lifelike music reproduction captures the acoustic world. The early response to these limited-edition designs ensures they’ll go quickly to clients that appreciate the value of their performance and artistic rarity.”

West’s work was most recently featured at the famous Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio Valley, CA, which took place over two weekends in April. The floral installation, titled “Eden” featured 20 steel sculptures of that ranged from 6-to 56-feet tall and at night, became animated using digital mapping.

She has created large-scale art installations nationally and globally, including a five-story visual installation on Netflix’s Hollywood campus. Additionally, she’s worked with notable brands like Google, Universal Music, and Adidas.

Coming from her successful Coachella unveiling, West noted about her Concierge Audio collaboration; “For Concierge Audio, I created floral designs that combine plants from various seasons and climates into arrangements bathed in colored light. My work is about capturing natural materials with surreal lighting and blurring the lines between fantasy and documentation. I had a great time working with Concierge Audio and love how much creative freedom I was given on this project."

The process of setting up a Concierge Audio listening experience is simple: just indicate your interest for a home demonstration experience on their website and your personal concierge will arrange a date that fits your schedule. You’re guaranteed a unique listening experience.

About Concierge Audio

Founded by four successful industry veterans in 2020, Concierge Audio is dedicated to bringing unique visual and listening experiences into fine homes everywhere. Crafted with the highest quality materials and imbued with unique features, the Concierge Audio experience delivers the best in music, with the least compromise. Please explore the Concierge difference at www.conciergeaudio.com.