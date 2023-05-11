Global Industrial Packaging Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 61.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Demand for bioplastics is growing due to rising environmental

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Packaging Market Forecast to 2030

The global industrial packaging market size reached USD 61.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Optimization of shipping container size, increasing adoption of industrial packaging due to rising preference for bulk online orders of various products, and need for more robust packaging for specific items and products are some major factors driving market revenue growth.

A wide variety of products are packaged in bulk, shipped, and stored and a number of products require robust packaging to prevent damage, contamination, and exposure to the elements. Industrial packaging includes specialized, heavy duty packaging that is ideal for enhanced protection during transporting or shipping, and while products are in storage or delivered. Increasing focus on ensuring bulk product safety, deter pilferage or tampering, and to prevent damage and potential losses are major factors driving revenue growth. Industrial packaging is widely used in manufacturing plants or industrial facilities to package new equipment, electrical components, accessories, parts and components, and bulk packaging of similar products for transportation and delivery. Industrial packaging is also used at any phase through the supply chain depending on the products, type of product, weather conditions, and/or mode of transportation, shipping, and delivery. Increasing demand and supply of products such as lubricants, oils, chemicals, and others is driving need for more robust, sturdy, and importantly – safe – packaging to ensure safe passage along the supply chain.

The industrial packaging market is a rapidly growing industry that provides packaging solutions for a wide range of industrial products, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, construction materials, and many others. Industrial packaging is essential for the safe transportation and storage of these products and plays a crucial role in ensuring their quality and integrity.

One of the key drivers of the industrial packaging market is the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. With rising concerns about environmental issues, many companies are looking for packaging options that are recyclable, biodegradable, and made from renewable resources. This has led to the development of new materials and innovative packaging designs that are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Greif, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Mondi, WestRock Company, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., BWAY Corporation, Snyder Industries, and Chem-Tainer Industries

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product type, the corrugated boxes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Corrugated boxes are widely preferred across a wide variety of end-use applications and sectors, including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries, among numerous others. High preference due to simple solution, low-cost, and lightweight properties are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

By application, the food & beverage segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, owing to bulk stocking by a number of panicked consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential commodities such as Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), packaged meals, and fresh food via e-Commerce platforms witnessed a rapid rise, and this was true even for bulk ordering. In addition, increasing number of companies and individuals making bulk purchases online is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Industrial packaging market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period as major market players in industrial packaging such as Amcor Ltd., Mondi PLC, and others, are investing in Research and Development (R&D) and innovation in more innovative industrial materials and techniques.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Industrial Packaging market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Drums

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Corrugated Boxes

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Automotive

Oil & Lubricant

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

