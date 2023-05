External Defibrillators Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031

External Defibrillators size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The external defibrillators market is a rapidly growing sector in the healthcare industry. ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $2.7 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 7% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $5.2 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031.

This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in technology, and the rising demand for defibrillators in both hospital and pre-hospital settings. External defibrillators have become an essential tool in the management of sudden cardiac arrest, as they can restore the heart's normal rhythm and potentially save a patient's life.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž-๐ฌ๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐๐๐ž๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐š๐œ ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ.

End-User Segmentation:

1. Public Access Market: This segment includes external defibrillators placed in public spaces, such as airports, schools, and shopping malls, to provide immediate access to life-saving interventions in case of sudden cardiac arrest.

2. Alternate Care Market: This segment includes external defibrillators used in non-hospital settings, such as clinics and physician offices, to provide timely interventions to patients.

3. Home: External defibrillators designed for home use, typically prescribed to patients with a history of cardiac arrest, to provide immediate interventions in case of an emergency.

4. Hospitals: External defibrillators used in hospital settings, typically found in emergency departments, intensive care units, and operating rooms.

5. Pre-Hospitals: External defibrillators used in emergency medical services (EMS) settings, typically found in ambulances and other medical transport vehicles, to provide immediate interventions to patients in transit.

Product Type Segmentation:

1. Manual External Defibrillator: A defibrillator that requires a healthcare professional to administer a shock manually.

2. Automated External Defibrillator (AED): A defibrillator that automatically analyzes the patient's heart rhythm and delivers a shock if necessary. Typically found in public access settings and non-medical facilities.

3. Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: A defibrillator that requires the healthcare professional to push a button to administer a shock.

4. Fully Automated Defibrillator: A defibrillator that automatically analyzes the patient's heart rhythm and delivers a shock without any intervention required from the healthcare professional.

5. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): A defibrillator that can be worn by patients who are at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest, providing a continuous monitoring system and immediate intervention in case of an emergency.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š). ๐‹๐ž๐ญ'๐ฌ ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž ๐š ๐œ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐š๐ญ ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

1. North America: The North American market is the largest market for external defibrillators, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rise in geriatric population. The United States is the leading country in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

2. Europe: The European market for external defibrillators is growing at a significant rate, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the largest markets. The increasing number of cardiac-related deaths and the growing demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers for the growth of the market in this region.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market for external defibrillators is expected to grow at a high rate due to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Japan, China, and India are the largest markets in this region, with China being the fastest-growing market.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA region is the smallest market for external defibrillators, but it is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major markets in this region.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Nihon Kohden

2. Asahi Kasei

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

5. MEDIANA CO.

6. SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

7. Stryker

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. Schiller Ag

10. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is the current market size of the external defibrillators market, and how is it projected to grow in the coming years?

2. What are the key drivers of growth in the external defibrillators market?

3. What are the different types of external defibrillators available in the market, and how do they differ from each other?

4. Which end-users are the largest consumers of external defibrillators?

5. How are advancements in technology impacting the external defibrillators market?

6. What are the regulatory requirements for the manufacturing and sale of external defibrillators?

7. What are the key challenges facing companies operating in the external defibrillators market?

8. How are changing demographics and lifestyle factors contributing to the growth of the external defibrillators market?

9. Who are the key players operating in the external defibrillators market, and what is their market share?

10. What is the role of government and non-governmental organizations in promoting the use of external defibrillators?

