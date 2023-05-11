External Defibrillators Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031

External Defibrillators size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The external defibrillators market is a rapidly growing sector in the healthcare industry. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $2.7 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $5.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031.

This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in technology, and the rising demand for defibrillators in both hospital and pre-hospital settings. External defibrillators have become an essential tool in the management of sudden cardiac arrest, as they can restore the heart's normal rhythm and potentially save a patient's life.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞-𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰.

End-User Segmentation:

1. Public Access Market: This segment includes external defibrillators placed in public spaces, such as airports, schools, and shopping malls, to provide immediate access to life-saving interventions in case of sudden cardiac arrest.

2. Alternate Care Market: This segment includes external defibrillators used in non-hospital settings, such as clinics and physician offices, to provide timely interventions to patients.

3. Home: External defibrillators designed for home use, typically prescribed to patients with a history of cardiac arrest, to provide immediate interventions in case of an emergency.

4. Hospitals: External defibrillators used in hospital settings, typically found in emergency departments, intensive care units, and operating rooms.

5. Pre-Hospitals: External defibrillators used in emergency medical services (EMS) settings, typically found in ambulances and other medical transport vehicles, to provide immediate interventions to patients in transit.

Product Type Segmentation:

1. Manual External Defibrillator: A defibrillator that requires a healthcare professional to administer a shock manually.

2. Automated External Defibrillator (AED): A defibrillator that automatically analyzes the patient's heart rhythm and delivers a shock if necessary. Typically found in public access settings and non-medical facilities.

3. Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: A defibrillator that requires the healthcare professional to push a button to administer a shock.

4. Fully Automated Defibrillator: A defibrillator that automatically analyzes the patient's heart rhythm and delivers a shock without any intervention required from the healthcare professional.

5. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): A defibrillator that can be worn by patients who are at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest, providing a continuous monitoring system and immediate intervention in case of an emergency.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚). 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

1. North America: The North American market is the largest market for external defibrillators, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rise in geriatric population. The United States is the leading country in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

2. Europe: The European market for external defibrillators is growing at a significant rate, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the largest markets. The increasing number of cardiac-related deaths and the growing demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers for the growth of the market in this region.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market for external defibrillators is expected to grow at a high rate due to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Japan, China, and India are the largest markets in this region, with China being the fastest-growing market.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA region is the smallest market for external defibrillators, but it is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major markets in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Nihon Kohden

2. Asahi Kasei

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

5. MEDIANA CO.

6. SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

7. Stryker

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. Schiller Ag

10. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current market size of the external defibrillators market, and how is it projected to grow in the coming years?

2. What are the key drivers of growth in the external defibrillators market?

3. What are the different types of external defibrillators available in the market, and how do they differ from each other?

4. Which end-users are the largest consumers of external defibrillators?

5. How are advancements in technology impacting the external defibrillators market?

6. What are the regulatory requirements for the manufacturing and sale of external defibrillators?

7. What are the key challenges facing companies operating in the external defibrillators market?

8. How are changing demographics and lifestyle factors contributing to the growth of the external defibrillators market?

9. Who are the key players operating in the external defibrillators market, and what is their market share?

10. What is the role of government and non-governmental organizations in promoting the use of external defibrillators?

