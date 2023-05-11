Pixelligent Names Dr. Neil Pschirer as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies today named Dr. Neil Pschirer as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy. A materials expert and deep-tech entrepreneur, Neil will direct the applications roadmap for Pixelligent’s PixClear®, PixJet®, and PixNIL® Designer Compounds, align the product mix to market needs, and lead the productization programs that will drive growth for the company.

Neil joined Pixelligent from Optitune, an advanced materials and nanocoating company based in Finland. As Chief Commercial Officer he helped the company achieve its first sustainable sales by forging early technology engagements with customers.

Before Optitune, Neil spent 15 years at BASF in leadership roles spanning R&D, business development, and strategy. In his later tenure he established an internal start-up developing resin products for the display industry. From his base in Hong Kong, he led an international team and product support lab in Taiwan and built enduring relationships with panel makers and OEMs throughout the display ecosystem. In 2019 he became Head of the LCD Photoalignment Materials Business at Rolic following its acquisition by BASF. With full P&L responsibility he helped grow the business with top display companies.

“In addition to extensive materials knowledge and product development experience, Neil brings exceptional “solutions” instincts to Pixelligent,” said President and CEO Craig Bandes. “A skilled collaborator and team leader, he intuitively understands customers’ applications priorities and has a keen ability to develop the optimum materials match – often within tight cost structures. His passion for innovation is matched by his commitment to drive value for manufacturing leaders which makes him an excellent fit for Pixelligent.”

Neil received his PhD from the University of South Carolina before conducting postdoctoral research at the Max-Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany. He has co-authored 30+ scientific publications and is named as co-inventor on 15 patents.

To learn more about Pixelligent Technologies please visit www.pixelligent.com .

