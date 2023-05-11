Inspiro Wins Two Gold Globee® Awards

/EIN News/ -- MANILA, Philippines, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX outsourcing leader Inspiro earned two prestigious Gold Globee wins in 2023’s 10th Annual Globee® Awards.



Renowned as the world’s leading business awards and ranking, the Globees honor outstanding individuals, teams, and departments in sales, marketing, customer service, and operations.

“We are honored to be once again recognized in the Customer Service and Success Executive Team of the Year category,” said Inspiro CEO and president Yuji Hamamoto. “This consecutive win revalidates our team’s commitment to providing the best CX for our client’s customers.”

Having also triumphed in the Innovation in Contact Center category, Mr. Hamamoto added, “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop cutting-edge strategies that drive value even more, serving our employees, clients, and their customers better than ever. This award is a testament to our determination to keep pushing the envelope. We constantly innovate and improve.”

Globee Awards president San Madan congratulated all the 2023 winners, saying, “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success.”

About Inspiro

Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX). Through 38,000 digital-native customer champions across 51 strategic locations, we connect companies with customers any time, everywhere, just about effortlessly.

Owned by Relia, Inspiro is the CX outsourcing leader with decades of experience and decades-long client partnerships. The company designs and delivers customized, transformative digital CX, enabling established and disruptive brands to attain, retain, and sustain lasting customer bonds.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

VP, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com